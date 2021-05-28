ARDEN HILLS — It was a much more challenging road to produce a similar victory for top-seeded Mounds View, which stopped fourth-seeded Stillwater 7-0 in the Section 4AA semifinals on Wednesday, May 26 at Mounds View High School.
The Ponies (13-6) pushed Mounds View to three sets at fourth singles and in all three doubles matches before coming up just short each time. The fifth-ranked Mustangs, who are the reigning Class AA state champions, did not lose a set while blanking Stillwater 7-0 in a Suburban East Conference dual on May 6.
“Well, the final score doesn’t look very good, but it doesn’t do justice to the boys’ effort today,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
Mounds View lost just two games combined at first, second and third singles. Junior Bjorn Swenson, the state singles champion as a freshman two years ago, defeated Dylan Magistad 6-0, 6-1.
Christo Alex followed with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Carter Magistad at second singles and Emmanuel Alex did not drop a game in his victory over Levi Bydlon at third singles.
Mounds View won the first set in the four remaining matches, but the Ponies did not throw in the towel.
Stillwater’s Peter Quinn rallied to win the second set before eventually falling to Philip Apel 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 at fourth singles.
Johnny Yue and Yatharth Sharma outlasted Stillwater’s Eli Nelson and Gabe Jahnke 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 at first doubles. Luke Turkington and Josh Lange also had their hands full with Stillwater’s Brady Lau and Anthony Zillmer before prevailing 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Sam Spivey and Brady Benning of Stillwater won the first set in a tie-breaker before falling short against Peter Culp and Siddarth Sharma 6-7 (7-5), 6-1, 6-3 at third doubles.
“Mounds View’s top three singles players are extremely strong,” Kahl said. “We knew we were backed up against it from the start, but our doubles teams played exceptionally well. Paired with Peter Quinn’s second-set comeback, we had four matches playing in third sets with the team match still hanging in the balance — and momentum in most of the matches on our side.
“Ultimately, we weren’t able to pull any of them out, but there was a definite belief that we had a shot of pulling the upset.”
The Mustangs, who went undefeated in the SEC this season, are slated to face ninth-ranked Mahtomedi in the section finals on Friday, May 28. Mounds View has won six straight section titles and qualified for state 18 of the past 22 seasons dating back to 1998.
The Zephyrs defeated St. Paul Harding 6-1 in the other semifinal match on Wednesday.
Both of Wednesday’s semifinals were originally scheduled for Thursday, May 27, but pushed ahead one day due to cold and rain in the forecast for Thursday.
The Section 4AA individual tournament will be held on June 1 and June 3 at Mounds View and Irondale.
Mounds View 7, Stillwater 0
Singles
No. 1 — Bjorn Swenson (MV) def. Dylan Magistad, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Christo Alex (MV) def. Carter Magistad, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 — Emmanuel Alex (MV) def. Levi Bydlon, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — Philip Apel (MV) def. Peter Quinn, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Johnny Yue-Yatharth Sharma (MV) def. Eli Nelson-Gabe Jahnke, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
No. 2 — Luke Turkington-Josh Lange (MV) def. Brady Lau-Anthony Zillmer, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
No. 3 — Peter Culp-Siddarth Sharma (MV) def. Sam Spivey-Brady Benning, 6-7 (7-5), 6-1, 6-3.
Stillwater 6, Centennial 1
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies opened the Section 4AA team tournament with a 6-1 quarterfinal victory over fifth-seeded Centennial on Tuesday, May 25 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater swept all four singles matches, with Dylan Magistad, Carter Magistad, Levi Bydlon and Peter Quinn each winning in straight sets.
Centennial earned its lone point at first doubles with Connor Johnson and Joaquin Bliss defeating Eli Nelson and Gabe Jahnke 6-1, 6-1.
Brady Lau and Anthony Zillmer prevailed in a close opening set before finishing off a 7-5, 6-3 victory at second doubles while Sam Spivey and Brady Benning added a 6-3, 6-1 win for the Ponies at third doubles.
Stillwater 6, Centennial 1
Singles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Sean Oslund, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Zack Chaffey, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 — Levi Bydlon (St) def. Justin Bailey, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 4 — Peter Quinn (St) def. Jesse Simso, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Connor Johnson-Joaquin Bliss (Cen) def. Eli Nelson-Gabe Jahnke, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 — Brady Lau-Anthony Zillmer (St) def. Dane Stensland-JJ Bliss, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 3 — Sam Spivey-Brady Benning (St) def. Matthew Hanson-Dan Carlson, 6-3, 6-1.
