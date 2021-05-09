OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater boys tennis team reeled off its fifth straight Suburban East Conference victory with a 7-0 triumph over Park on Tuesday, May 4 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (6-1 SEC, 7-2) did not lose a game in three doubles matches and lost just five games overall in seven matches against the Wolfpack.
“It was a pretty smooth performance,” Stillwater coach Dave Kahl said. “We played pretty efficiently.”
Peter Quinn and Gabe Jahnke led the way for Stillwater’s sweep at first doubles while Brady Lau and Eli Nelson also did not drop a game at No. 2 doubles. Sam Spivey and Brady Benning kept the shutout going with their win at third doubles.
Stillwater also received convincing singles victories from Dylan and Carter Magistad at the first and second spots. Levi Bydlon did drop a game at third singles and A.J. Fierro recorded a 6-1, 6-1 victory at fourth singles.
Stillwater 7, Park 0
Singles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Anthony Pomerleau, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Caleb Swigart, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 — Levi Bydlon (St) def. Tom Lucas, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — A.J. Fierro (St) def. Oliver Cox, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Peter Quinn-Gabe Jahnke (St) def. Robbie Menard-Ethan Lo, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Brady Lau-Eli Nelson (St) def. Josh Hess-Noah Holmgren, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Sam Spivey-Brady Benning (St) def. Parker Jeseritz-Cam Korasek, 6-0, 6-0.
Stillwater 6, C-D Hall 1
At Oak Park Heights, despite losing a marathon battle at third singles, the Ponies prevailed in all of the shorter matches to post a 6-1 conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, April 29 at SAHS.
“It was a good overall performance and a nice team win,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
Stillwater played without top singles player Dylan Magistad, but Carter Magistad and Levi Bydlon each posted straight set victories while moving up in the lineup.
The closest match of the day occurred at third singles, where Cretin-Derham Hall’s Nate Muetzel outlasted Peter Quinn 7-6, 6-7, (12-10) in a hard-fought three-setter.
“The match of the day was definitely at third singles,” Kahl said. “Peter and his opponent went back and forth for over two-and-a-half hours — with ultimately all three sets being decided in tie-breakers.”
A.J. Fierro added a victory for Stillwater at fourth singles and the Ponies claimed all three doubles matches in straight sets.
Stillwater 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Singles
No. 1 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Theo Paar, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 2 — Levi Bydlon (St) def. John Harms, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3 — Nate Muetzel (C-DH) def. Peter Quinn, 7-6, 6-7, (12-10).
No. 4 — A.J. Fierro (St) def. Max Larson, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Eli Nelson-Gabe Jahnke (St) def. Charlie Strain-Sam Wachlaworicz, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 — Brady Benning-Brady Lau (St) def. Luke Paar-Charlie Wells, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 3 — Sam Spivey-Matt Crain (St) def. Cole Thornton-Ethan Moeller, 6-0, 6-0.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
