Stillwater brothers Dylan and Carter Magistad have advanced to the semifinals of the individual Section 4AA doubles tournament after winning two matches on Tuesday, June 1.
The first few rounds were held at Mounds View and Irondale high schools and the tourney was scheduled to continue with the semifinals and finals on Thursday, June 3. The section champions and runner-ups will advance to the Class AA state tournament, which is scheduled for Prior Lake High School on June 10-11. The team tourney will take place on June 8-9.
Dylan and Carter primarily played first and second singles for the Ponies throughout the season and garnered the No. 3 seed for the section doubles tourney. After receiving a first-round bye, they opened with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over White Bear Lake’s Garrett Janssen and Tate Johanning. The Stillwater duo then defeated Mounds View’s Luke Turkington and Peter Culp 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
The Magistads were scheduled to meet Sam Rathmanner and Jack Allaban in the semifinals. The top seeds also advanced in the top half of the bracket where top-seeded Christo and Emmanuel Alex of Mounds View will faced Mahtomedi’s Dylan and Brandon Pham in the semifinals.
“It was a beautiful day and the boys played well,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “There are four really good doubles teams left.”
Stillwater’s other doubles entry, unseeded Eli Nelson and Gabe Jahnke, defeated Thor Xiong and Tswjkeng Vang of St. Paul Johnson 6-4, 6-2 before falling to the top-seed from Mounds View in the second round.
In singles, Stillwater’s Peter Quinn cruised past Kongmeng Thao of St. Paul Johnson 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before falling to Leyton Smith of Tartan 6-0, 6-1 in Round 2.
Levi Bydlon was seeded ninth and fell to eighth-seeded Zack Chaffey of Centennial 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.
• In the Section 4AA tournament, the Ponies (13-6) were defeated by top-seeded Mounds View 7-0 in the semifinals. The Mustangs, who were the reigning state champions, then had their run of six consecu•tive section championships snapped after falling to second-seeded Mahtomedi 4-3 in the finals on Friday, May 28.
Stillwater results
Singles
No. 9 Levi Bydlon (0-1) — lost to No. 8 Zack Chaffey (Centennial) 6-3, 6-2.
Peter Quinn (1-1) — def. Kongmeng Thao (St. Paul Johnson) 6-0, 6-0; lost to Leyton Smith (Tartan) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 3 Dylan Magistad-Carter Magistad (2-0) — def. Garrett Janssen-Tate Johanning (White Bear Lake) 6-0, 6-0; def. Luke Turkington-Peter Culp (Mounds View) 6-2, 6-1. Up next: Semifinals vs. No. 2 Sam Rathmanner-Jack Allaban (Mahtomedi).
Eli Nelson-Gabe Jahnke (1-1) — def. Thor Xiong-Tswjkeng Vang (St. Paul Johnson) 6-4, 6-2; lost to No. 1 Emmanuel Alex-Christo Alex (Mounds View) 6-1, 6-0.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
