COTTAGE GROVE — The Stillwater boys tennis team cruised to its seventh straight Suburban East Conference victory, sweeping the Wolfpack 7-0 in a dual meet on Tuesday, May 10 at Park High School.

The Ponies (7-0 SEC, 7-1) lost a total of just seven games combined in as many matches.

Dylan Magistad and Brady Benning did not lose a game in their victories at first and second singles while Eli Nelson and Brennan Krenner also won handily at third and fourth singles.

Stillwater also won 6-0, 6-0 at both first and second doubles. Dustin Jurca and Nate Dreyfus added a 6-0, 6-2 victory at third doubles.

• Stillwater’s conference match at East Ridge on Monday, May 9 was suspended midway through due to storms. The dual meet is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16.

Stillwater 7, Park 0

Singles

No. 1 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Caleb Swigart, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 — Brady Benning (St) def. Oliver Cox, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Eli Nelson (St) def. Joshua Hess, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 4 — Brennan Krenner (St) def. Tyler McKeague, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Carter Magistad-Brady Lau (St) def. Noah Holmgren-Robert Menard, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 — Sam Spivey-Anthony Zillmer (St) def. Ethan Cole-Andrew McDonald, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Dustin Jurca-Nate Dreyfus (St) def. Gavin Karnes-Carter Dunn, 6-0, 6-2.

Stillwater 7, C-D Hall 0

At St. Paul, the Ponies did not drop a set while knocking off the Raiders in a conference dual meet on Thursday, May 5 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.

Carter Magistad, Dylan Magistad recorded comfortable victories at first and second singles and Brennan Krenner lost just two games in his triumph at fourth singles.

West Dell prevailed in a tie-breaker to claim the first set on the way to a 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 victory over Sam Wachlarowicz at third singles.

Stillwater’s Anthony Zillmer and Sam Spivey were tested in the first set before finishing off a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Ethan Moeller and Eli Wachlarowicz at No. 2 doubles.

Stillwater 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Singles

No. 1 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Jack Sweeney, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Nate Muetzel, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 — West Dell (St) def. Sam Wachlarowicz, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

No. 4 — Brennan Krenner (St) def. Max Redden, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Brady Lau-Brady Benning (St) def. Luke Paar-Max Larson, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 2 — Anthony Zillmer-Sam Spivey (St) def. Ethan Moeller-Eli Wachlarowicz, 6-4, 6-1.

No. 3 — Eli Nelson-Krister Kahl (St) def. Alex Paar-Charlie Wells, 6-2, 6-2.

