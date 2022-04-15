OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Landing one of the few reasonable days for playing outdoors this spring, the Stillwater boys tennis team opened the season by winning four flights on the way to a victory in the Herzog Invitationl on Saturday, April 9 at SAHS.
The Ponies won 17 matches in the round-robin tournament, two more than runner-up Centennial (15), which finished first at second and third singles. Tartan took top honors at fourth singles and finished with six victories while Hill-Murray prevailed in four matches.
Stillwater did not lose a match in any of the three doubles positions, starting with Dylan Magistad and Brady Lau cruising to the title at the first spot. They did not give up more than one game in a match, which consisted of eight-game pro sets.
Anthony Zillmer and Sam Spivey also breezed through the opposition at second doubles, capped by an 8-3 victory over the duo from Centennial.
Stillwater took advantage of its depth while using three different combinations at third doubles. Owen Hamilton joined Nate Dreyfus for an 8-7 win over Hill-Murray and also combined with Dylan Shaw to blank the Tartan team 8-0. Bo McBride and Zach Oswald added an 8-5 triumph over Hill-Murray.
Carter Magistad had little trouble in his three victories for the Ponies at first singles.
Team standings (matches won)
1. Stillwater 17; 2. Centennial 15; 3. Tartan 6; 4. Hill-Murray 4.
Stillwater results
No. 1 Carter Magistad (3-0, 1st place) — def. Leyton Smith (Tar) 8-1; def. Sean Oslund (Cen) 8-3; def. J.P. Snell (H-M) 8-1.
No. 2 Brady Benning (1-2, 3rd place) — lost to Zach Chaffey (Cen) 8-1; def. Brendan Bonin (H-M) 8-6; lost to Sam Schutz (Tar) 8-7.
No. 3 Eli Nelson (2-1, 2nd place) — def. Charlie Brien (H-M) 8-2; def. Amara Smith (Tar) 8-7; lost to Justin Bailey (Cen) 8-2.
No. 4 Stillwater (2-1, 2nd place) — West Dell (St) lost to Ben Schutz (Tar) 8-7; Brennan Krenner (St) def. Jesse Simso (Cen) 8-2; Dustin Jurca (St) def. Haaken Knutson (H-M) 8-6.
Doubles
No. 1 Dylan Magistad-Brady Lau (3-0, 1st place) — def. JJ Bliss-Joaquin Bliss (Cen) 8-1; def. AJ Hejny-Nick Grannis (H-M) 8-1; def. Noah Piepgras-Owen Yeager (Tar) 8-1.
No. 2 Anthony Zillmer-Sam Spivey (3-0, 1st place — def. Monty Longtin-Andy Schoenecker (H-M) 8-1; def. Broderick Malon-Christian Kong (Tar) 8-0; def. Kevin Jansen-Evan Dietz (Cen) 8-3.
No. 3 Stillwater (3-0, 1st place) — Nate Dreyfus-Oren Hamilton (St) def. Dan Carlson-Matthew Hanson (Cen) 8-7; Bo McBride-Zach Oswald (St) def. DJ Stumpf-Patrick Johnson (H-M) 8-5; Dylan Shaw-Oren Hamilton (St) def. Christian Vang-Jalen Vue (Tar) 8-0.
