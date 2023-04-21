ROSEVILLE — The Stillwater boys tennis team earned a split in two Suburban East Conference nail-biters to open the season.
The Ponies (1-1 SEC, 1-1) opened the season with a 4-3 loss against perennial conference heavyweight Mounds View on April 13 and then followed with a 4-3 victory over Roseville on Tuesday, April 18 at Roseville Area High School.
“It was another close one (on Tuesday),” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “Two matches and two 4-3 finishes. Fortunately we got the four instead of the three this time.”
Most of the matches against Roseville were tight, with Stillwater’s Oren Hamilton and Garin Warner prevailing in three sets at second doubles.
The Raiders notched a three-set victory at third doubles, but Stillwater’s Logan Liveringhouse and Dustin Jurca won in straight sets at the first spot.
The advantage in doubles provided the difference for the Ponies after splitting the singles matches.
Carter Magistad posted a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Cathal Mee at first singles and the Ponies nailed down the deciding point with Brady Lau’s 6-4, 7-5 victory over Ravi Kumar at third singles. Lau won six straight points to close out his match.
“Brady pulled through with a nice finish,” Kahl said.
Stillwater also had a close match at second singles. Brady Benning rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the second set before eventually falling in a tie-breaker to Pedro DeFilippo.
