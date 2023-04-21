ROSEVILLE — The Stillwater boys tennis team earned a split in two Suburban East Conference nail-biters to open the season.

The Ponies (1-1 SEC, 1-1) opened the season with a 4-3 loss against perennial conference heavyweight Mounds View on April 13 and then followed with a 4-3 victory over Roseville on Tuesday, April 18 at Roseville Area High School.

