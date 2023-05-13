ST. PAUL — A double sweep that included two that required three sets to decide helped lift Stillwater to a 5-2 nonconference boys tennis victory over the Knights on Wednesday, May 10 at St. Paul Harding.

It was the fourth straight victory for the Ponies (6-1 SEC, 8-3), who were originally scheduled to compete in a triangular at Harding on Saturday before that was canceled and rescheduled as a dual meet.

