ST. PAUL — A double sweep that included two that required three sets to decide helped lift Stillwater to a 5-2 nonconference boys tennis victory over the Knights on Wednesday, May 10 at St. Paul Harding.
It was the fourth straight victory for the Ponies (6-1 SEC, 8-3), who were originally scheduled to compete in a triangular at Harding on Saturday before that was canceled and rescheduled as a dual meet.
Oren Hamiltin and Garin Warner won 6-4, 6-2 for Stillwater at first doubles and the Ponies needed three sets to prevail in the other doubles matches. Dustin Jurca and Joe Potucek rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory at the second spot while Nate Dreyfus and Brennan Krenner held on for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win at third doubles.
Stillwater’s Carter Magistad dropped a 6-4, 6-2 decision against senior Ashton Adesoro at first singles. Adesora was a semifinalist in the state singles tournament a year ago and ranked No. 3 in Class AA this season.
The Knights also prevailed at second singles, but Brady Lau did not drop a game in his victory for Stillwater at third singles and West Dell notched a 6-1, 6-1 win at fourth singles.
“It was another good match,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “Carter played a fine match against the third-ranked singles player in the state, but came up short. Doubles came through at every flight.”
Stillwater 5, St. Paul Harding 2
Singles
No. 1 — Ashton Adesoro (SPH) def. Carter Magistad, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2 — Devin Her (SPH) def. Brady Benning, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 — Brady Lau (St) def. Benji Yang, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — West Dell (St) def. Kongpheng Lee, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Oren Hamilton-Garin Warner (St) def. Daniel Chang-Alex Her, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 — Dustin Jurca-Joe Potucek (St) def. Pao Vang-Yongyle Thao, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 — Nate Dreyfus-Brennan Krenner (St) def. Txengykong Vang-Chali Xiong, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Stillwater 4, East Ridge 3
At Woodbury, narrow victories at second and third doubles helped send the Ponies to a 4-3 Suburban East Conference victory over the Raptors on Tuesday, May 9 at East Ridge High School.
East Ridge joined Mounds View as the only conference teams to defeat Stillwater a year ago, but the Ponies slipped by with an impressive victory this time around.
“It was a very exciting match,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
Stillwater split the four doubles points, with Brady Benning posting a 6-4, 6-2 triumph at second singles and Brady Lau adding a 6-1, 6-2 win at third singles.
Carter Magistad fell to East Ridge’s Kaushik Bukkuri 7-5, 6-0 at first singles and Anthony Arenas held off Stillwater’s Brennan Krenner 7-5, 7-5 at No. 4 singles.
“Brady Benning and Brady Lau won impressively to get us started,” Kahl said.
The Ponies picked up a critical victory at second singles with Oren Hamilton and Garin Warner securing a 7-5, 7-5 win and that left to outcome up to Nate Dreyfus and West Dell at third doubles. The Stillwater duo dropped the first set, but rallied for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win to provide the deciding point.
“Garin and Oren rallied from behind in both sets to win,” Kahl said. “Nate and West also rallied after losing the first set to take the match in the third.”
Stillwater 4, East Ridge 3
Singles
No. 1 — Kaushik Bukkuri (ER) def. Carter Magistad, 7-5, 6-0.
No. 2 — Brady Benning (St) def. Matthew Levin, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 3 — Brady Lau (St) def. Daniel Anderson, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 4 — Antonio Arenas (ER) def. Brennan Krenner, 7-5, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1 — Noah Otto-Tanish Polamreddy (ER) def. Logan Liveringhouse-Dustin Jurca, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2 — Oren Hamilton-Garin Warner (St) def. Andrew Sayers-Gavin Pratt, 7-5, 7-5.
No. 3 — Nate Dreyfus-West Dell (St) def. Adrien George-Leo Ouradnik, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Stillwater 6, Irondale 1
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies lost just three games combined in three doubles matches on the way to a 6-1 conference victory victory over Irondale on Thursday, May 4 at Stillwater Area High School.
In additional to the doubles sweep, Carter Magistad, Dustin Jurca and Logan Liveringhouse provided singles victories for the Ponies. Jurca outlasted Puna Ekka for a 6-2, 6-7, 10-7 victory for Stillwater at third singles.
Stillwater 6, Irondale 1
Singles
No. 1 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Michael Sipahimalani, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 2 — Erik Olson (Ir) def. Brady Lau, 2-6, 7-6, 10-7.
No. 3 — Dustin Jurca (St) def. Puna Ekka, 6-2, 6-7, 10-7.
No. 4 — Logan Liveringhouse (St) def. Finn Peterson, 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Brady Benning-West Dell (St) def. Gabriel Hart-Ethan Hemenway, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Oren Hamilton-Garin Warner (St) def. Wyatt Erwin-Ben Kuipers, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 — Nate Dreyfus-Brennan Krenner (St) def. Evan Doan-Mourya Yandra, 6-0, 6-0.
