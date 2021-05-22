OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater boys tennis team closed out its regular season with a 7-0 nonconference victory over Hill-Murray on Tuesday, May 18 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (12-5) did not lose a set, earning singles victories from Dylan Magistad, Levi Bydlon, Peter Quinn and A.J. Fierro.
The closest match of the day came at second doubles where Stillwater’s Sam Spivey and Anthony Zillmer held off DJ Stumpf and Gavin Katz 6-3, 7-5.
Seeding for the Section 4AA team tournament was expected to take place on Friday, May 20, with matches beginning next week.
Stillwater 7, Hill-Murray 0
Singles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Eric Wolsfeld, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Levi Bydlon (St) def. def. Adam Hejny, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 3 — Peter Quinn (St) def. Charlie Breien, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 — A.J. Fierro (St) def. Jack Senden, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Carter Magistad-Brady Lau (St) def. John Paul Snell-Brendan Bonin, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 — Sam Spivey-Anthony Zillmer (St) def. DJ Stumpf-Gavin Katz, 6-3, 7-5.
No. 3 — Gabe Jahnke-Matt Crain (St) def. Montgomery Longtin-Patrick Johnson, 6-0, 6-2.
Ponies finish 1-2 at Harding
At St. Paul, competing in its first and only quadrangular of the season, the Ponies finished with a 1-2 record against a competitive field on Saturday, May 15 at St. Paul Harding.
Stillwater was stopped by the host Knights 5-2 in the opening match of the day, but bounced back with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Minneapolis Southwest in Round 2.
Maple Grove, which finished 3-0 in the tourney, defeated Stillwater 6-1 in the finale.
“Maple Grove was the best team there,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
The Ponies, Knights and Lakers each finished with 1-2 records.
“We were pretty gassed by the last one,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “You could tell we weren’t used to playing three matches in a day.”
Southwest won two of the three matches against Stillwater that required three sets to decide. Carter Magistad and Brady Lau rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, (10-7) victory over Nayan Narula and Reese Michaelson at first doubles. The Ponies needed and received all three doubles points to go along with Dylan Magistad’s 6-1, 6-2 win over Justin Beneke at No. 1 singles.
• Carter Magistad collected Stillwater’s lone singles point against Harding. The Ponies also received a 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) win from Anthony Zillmer and Brady Lau at second doubles.
• Carter Magistad prevailed 6-7 (10-8), 7-5, (10-1) in a close match at second singles to give the Ponies their lone victory against Maple Grove.
Maple Grove 6, Stillwater 1
Singles
No. 1 — Andrew Dumbauld (MG) def. Dylan Magistad, 6-2, 7-5.
No. 2 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Watson Sheard, 6-7 (10-8), 7-5, (10-1).
No. 3 — Eli Notkin (MG) def. Brady Benning, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 — Jaden Litt (MG) def. Eli Nelson, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Carter Sheard-Ryan Reid (MG) def. Peter Quinn-Levi Bydlon, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 — Zach Helmer Jahnke-Oliver Walseth (MG) def. Brady Lau-Anthony Zillmer, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 3 — Adam Deshler-Beck Picconato (MG) def. Sam Spivey-Gabe Jahnke, 6-1, 6-2.
Stillwater 4, Minneapolis Southwest 3
Singles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Justin Beneke, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 — Zander Zola (MS) def. Levi Bydlon, 5-7, 7-5, (11-9).
No. 3 — Lucas Casperson (MS) def. Peter Quinn, 2-6, 6-2, (11-9).
No. 4 — Caleb Porter (MS) def. Gabe Jahnke, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Carter Magistad-Brady Lau (St) def. Nayan Narula-Reese Michaelson, 4-6, 6-4, (10-7).
No. 2 — Brady Benning-Anthony Zillmer (St) def. Jasper Strom-Zola Rocco, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3 — A.J. Fierro-Eli Nelson (St) def. Kruger Beckett-Keshav Sing, 6-1, 6-2.
St. Paul Harding 5, Stillwater 2
Singles
No. 1 — Ashton Adesoro (SPH) def. Dylan Magistad, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Por Ge Her, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3 — Jimmy Chang (SPH) def. Levi Bydlon, 7-5, 6-4.
No. 4 — Nou Cheng Thao (SPH) def. Brady Benning, 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1 — Elden Lee-Devin Her (SPH) def. Peter Quinn-Gabe Jahnke, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2 — Anthony Zillmer-Brady Lau (St) def. Kongpheng Vang-Lucky Lee, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7).
No. 3 — Nhia Lee-Tou Her (SPH) def. Sam Spivey-Eli Nelson, 6-3, 6-4.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
