WOODBURY — A mid-match suspension due to storms did not change the momentum of the match as the Raptors held off Stillwater for a 5-2 Suburban East Conference boys tennis victory on Monday, May 16 at East Ridge High School.
It was the second straight conference loss for the Ponies (7-2 SEC, 8-6), who finished against conference champion Mounds View and runner-up East Ridge.
The Ponies received the No. 3 seed for the Section 4AA tournament and were leading sixth-seeded Roseville 1-0 when rain forced the match to be suspended until Thursday, May 19. The winner will face No. 2 seed Mahtomedi in the semifinals on Monday, May 23.
East Ridge prevailed in two of the three matches that required three sets to decide.
The Raptors won the first three singles matches in straight sets, but West Dall provided a point for Stillwater with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Matthew Bi at fourth singles.
Stillwater lost three-setters at first and third doubles. East Ridge’s Srujan Miryala and Robert Le outlasted Carter Magistad and Brady Lau 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, (10-7) at first doubles while Tanish Polamreddy and Parth Awade also rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Stillwater’s Oren Hamilton and Bo McBride at the third spot.
Anthony Zillmer and Sam Spivey turned in a 6-3, 6-3 win for the Ponies at second doubles.
“It was a tough loss, as a couple three-setters did not go our way, but the boys have had a nice season,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
East Ridge 5, Stillwater 2
Singles
No. 1 — Luke Fridinger (ER) def. Dylan Magistad, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 2 — Kaushik Bukkuri (ER) def. Brady Benning, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Noah Otto (ER) def. Eli Nelson, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 4 — West Dell (St) def. Matthew Bi, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Srujan Miryala-Robert Le (ER) def. Carter Magistad-Brady Lau, 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, (10-7).
No. 2 — Anthony Zillmer-Sam Spivey (St) def. Finn Dolezal-Matthew Levin, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3 — Tanish Polamreddy-Parth Awade (ER) def. Oren Hamilton-Bo McBride, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Ponies drop three at SP Harding
Stillwater lost three nonconference dual meets, including two by a single point, in a quadrangular meet on Saturday, May 14 at St. Paul Harding High School.
The Ponies lost to Harding and Minneapolis Southwest by scores of 4-3 and also fell to Maple Grove 5-2.
“Between prom and injuries, we got to play some different people and get them some experience,” Kahl said.
St. Paul Harding 4, Stillwater 3
Singles
No. 1 — Ashton Adesoro (SPH) def. Carter Magistad, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 — Devin Her (SPH) def. Brady Benning, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 — Eli Nelson (St) def. Chor Lee, 6-3, 7-5.
No. 4 — Daniel Chang (SPH) def. Brennan Krenner, 6-4, 3-6, (11-9).
Doubles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad-Anthony Zillmer (St) def. Nhia Lee-Wes Kang Yang, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 — West Dell-Sam Spivey (St) def. Tou Ger Xiong-Chali Xiong, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 — Pau Vang-Yong Yie Shao (SPH) def. Oren Hamilton-Garin Warner, 7-6 (11-9), 6-4.
Maple Grove 5, Stillwater 2
Singles
No. 1 — Andrew Dumbald (MG) def. Dylan Magistad, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 — Carter Sheard (MG) def. Brady Benning, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 — Olvin Mejia (MG) def. Eli Nelson, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 4 — Zach Helver-Jahala (MG) def. West Dell, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Oliver Walseth-Eli Notkin (MG) def. Carter Magistad-Brady Lau, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 2 — Anthony Zillmer-Sam Spivey (St) def. Beck Picconato-Max Locketz, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 — Oren Hamilton-Garin Warner (St) def. Adam Deshler-Ezra Williday, 6-3, 3-6, (10-5).
Minneapolis Southwest 4, Stillwater 3
Singles
No. 1 — Zander Zola (MS) def. Carter Magistad, 1-6, 6-1, (10-8).
No. 2 — Nayan Narula (MS) def. Eli Nelson, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Jasper Strom (MS) def. West Dell, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4 — Ezra Strom (MS) def. Logan Liveringhouse, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad-Brady Benning (St) def. Reese Michaelson-Zolo Rocco, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 — Anthony Zillmer-Sam Spivey (St) def. Caleb Porter-Keane Frieling, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 3 — Krister Kahl-Bo McBride (St) def. Erickson Moen-Keshav Sing, 6-1, 6-3.
Mounds View 6, Stillwater 1
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies pushed Mounds View to three sets at fourth singles and second doubles, but didn’t have enough firepower to keep pace with the Mustangs in a 6-2 setback on Thursday, May 12 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Mustangs have won 30 conference championships in the previous 34 seasons.
Stillwater collected its long point at first doubles with Carter Magistad and Brady Lau knocking off Luke Turkington and Johnny Vue 6-1, 6-2.
Mounds View 6, Stillwater 1
Singles
No. 1 — Emmanuel Alex (MV) def. Dylan Magistad, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 — Christo Alex (MV) def. Brady Benning, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 — Soren Swenson (MV) def. Eli Nelson, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — Parker Bryntesen (MV) def. West Dell, 4-6, 6-1, (11-9).
Doubles
No. 1 — Carter Magistad-Brady Lau (St) def. Luke Turkington-Johnny Vue, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 — Josh Lange-Nolan Jones (MV) def. Anthony Zillmer-Sam Spivey, 4-6, 7-5, (10-4).
No. 3 — Vincent Gao-Ethan Ito (MV) def. Bo McBride-Nate Dreyfus, 6-4, 6-2.
Stillwater 6, Chisago Lakes 1
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies swept all four doubles points on the way to a 6-1 nonconference victory over Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, May 11 at Stillwater Area High School.
Dylan Magistad, Brady Benning, Eli Nelson and West Dell each posted singles victories for the Ponies, who also received straight-set victories at first and second doubles.
Stillwater 6, Chisago Lakes 1
Singles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Abe Olson, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Brady Benning (St) def. Jack Hanson, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3 — Eli Nelson (St) def. Rhivers Sauter, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 4 — West Dell (St) def. Will Walker, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Sam Spivey-Brady Lau (St) def. Briar Burds-Gavin Michalek, 6-3, 7-5.
No. 2 — Anthony Zillmer-Bo McBride (St) def. Will Hennen-Jacob Peterson, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Collin Dunleavy-Caleb Brink (CL) def. Krister Kahl-Oren Hamilton, 6-4, 7-6.
