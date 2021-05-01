FOREST LAKE — Stillwater lost just five games combined in four singles matches while cruising to a 7-0 Suburban East Conference boys tennis win over the Rangers on Wednesday, April 28.
Peter Quinn and Gabe Jahnke were pushed to three sets before pulling out a 6-3, 2-6, (10-6) victory for the Ponies (4-1 SEC, 5-2) at first doubles. Stillwater, which won in straight sets at second and third doubles, received singles victories from Dylan Magistad, Carter Magistad, Levi Bydlon and Brady Benning.
Stillwater 7, Forest Lake 0
Singles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Frank Kerkow, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Malachi McKinnon, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 — Levi Bydlon (St) def. Braden Anderson, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 4 — Brady Benning (St) def. Soren Williams, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Peter Quinn-Gabe Jahnke (St) def. Evan Dzurik-Henry Kerkow, 6-3, 2-6, (10-6).
No. 2 — Brady Lau-Eli Nelson (St) def. Joey Leegjeld-Jack Ihlenfelt, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3 — Sam Spivey-A.J. Fierro (St) def. Decan Andre-Adam Distler, 6-2, 7-5.
Stillwater 7, Irondale 0
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies did not drop a set while cruising past Irondale 7-0 in a conference dual meet on Thursday, April 22 at Stillwater Area High School.
“It was a good way to finish off a three-matches-in-a-row week,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
Stillwater 7, Irondale 0
Singles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Jeremiah Bernard, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Levi Bydlon (St) def. Michael Sipahimlani, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 — Peter Quinn (St) def. Tristan Eskro, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — Brady Benning (St) def. Puna Ekka, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Carter Magistad-Brady Lau (St) def. Mason Hutchinson-Josh Danielson, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2 — Gabe Jahnke-Eli Nelson (St) def. Erik Olson-Harry Breheim, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 3 — Sam Spivey-AJ Fierro (St) def. Gabriel Hart-Oikai Lin, 6-1, 6-0.
Mahtomedi 4, Stillwater 3
At Mahtomedi, after splitting four singles matches, the Zephyrs claimed two doubles points to hold off Stillwater for a 4-3 nonconference victory on Wednesday, April 20 at Mahtomedi High School.
Carter Magistad went three sets in a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 victory over Jack Allaben at second singles and Peter Quinn prevailed at fourth singles for the Ponies. Stillwater’s other point came from Sam Spivey and Bo McBride at third doubles.
Mahtomedi 4, Stillwater 3
Singles
No. 1 — Sam Rathmanner (Mah) def. Dylan Magistad, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Jack Allaben, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
No. 3 — Brandon Pham (Mah) def. Levi Bydlon, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 4 — Peter Quinn (St) def. Harlan Molitor, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Adam Radabaugh-Dylan Pham (Mah) def. A.J. Fierro-Gabe Jahnke, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Wyatt Hanson-Evin Sougstad (Mah) def. Brady Benning-Brady Lau, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3 — Sam Spivey-Bo McBride (St) def. Sam Kalkman-Charlie Diebel, 6-4, 6-2.
