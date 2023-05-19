Junior Garin Warner zeroes in on a volley at the net while playing with Oren Hamilton at second doubles in Stillwater’s 5-2 Suburban East Conference boys tennis win over White Bear Lake on Friday, May 12 at Stillwater Area High School. It was the regular season finale for the Ponies, who also defeated St. Paul Central in the section quarterfinals on May 17. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Junior Oren Hamilton drives a forehand duing his match with Garin Warner at second doubles in Stillwater’s 5-2 Suburban East Conference boys tennis victory over White Bear Lake on Friday, May 12 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
First singles player Carter Magistad cruises to a 6-0, 6-0 victory for the Ponies in their match against the Bears. It was the final regular season match for the Ponies, who received the No. 3 seed for the Section 4AA tournament. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Brady Benning
Eighth-grader Dustin Jurca returns a backhand while playing at first doubles with West Dell against the Bears. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Falling short in each of the three-setters, the Stillwater boys tennis team cruised to straight-set victories in the other spots on the way to a 4-3 victory over St. Paul Central in the Section 4AA quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 17 at Stillwater Area High School.
The third-seeded Ponies (8-1 SEC, 11-3) advance to face second-seeded Mounds View in the semifinals on Friday, May 19. The Mustangs defeated Stillwater 4-3 earlier this season and advanced to the semifinals with a victory over White Bear Lake.
Carter Magistad won comfortably for Stillwater at first singles, dispatching Niklas Birkeland 6-0, 6-1. It was the only singles victory, however, for the Ponies, who lost three-set matches at the second, third and fourth spots.
There were no such issues in the doubles as Stillwater swept all three matches in straight sets. Logan Liveringhouse cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory at the first spot while Oren Hamilton and Garin Warner finished strong in a 6-4, 6-0 victory at second doubles. Nate Dreyfus and West Dell added a 7-5, 6-2 win for the Ponies at third doubles.
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies closed out the regular season with a 5-2 Suburban East Conference victory over White Bear Lake on Friday, May 12 at SAHS.
It was the eighth straight conference triumph for Stillwater since falling to Mounds View in the season opener. The Mustangs claimed their 32nd conference championship in the past 36 seasons dating back to 1987.
Carter Magistad did not drop a game in his victory at first singles and the Ponies added victories from Brady Lau and Nate Dreyfus in the third and fourth spots.
White Bear Lake prevailed in three sets at first doubles, but the Ponies secured the other two doubles points in straight sets. Oren Hamilton and Garin Warner posted a 6-1, 6-2 victory at the second spot while Zach Oswald and Joe Patucek provided a 6-1, 6-1 win at third doubles.
