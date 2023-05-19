OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Falling short in each of the three-setters, the Stillwater boys tennis team cruised to straight-set victories in the other spots on the way to a 4-3 victory over St. Paul Central in the Section 4AA quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 17 at Stillwater Area High School.

The third-seeded Ponies (8-1 SEC, 11-3) advance to face second-seeded Mounds View in the semifinals on Friday, May 19. The Mustangs defeated Stillwater 4-3 earlier this season and advanced to the semifinals with a victory over White Bear Lake.

