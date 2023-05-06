MAPLEWOOD — Unable to put a dent in Mounds Park Academy’s strong singles line-up, the Stillwater boys tennis team dropped a 5-2 nonconference decision against the Panthers on Wednesday, May 3 at Mounds Park Academy.
Stillwater’s Brady Benning pushed his match at second singles to a third set before falling to Aarti Prochnow 2-6, 6-0, 6-2. Mounds Park Academy won in straight sets at the remaining singles spots and also at first doubles.
Oren Hamilton and Garin Warner turned in a 6-0, 6-4 victory for the Ponies at second doubles while Nate Dreyfus and West Dell added a 6-3, 6-4 triumph at third doubles.
“There was a lot of good, high-quality tennis played,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “We had some chances at places, but they have a nice team. We seemed to have a little stronger depth, but they were very good at the top of the line-up.”
At Cottage Grove, the Ponies blanked the Wolfpack 7-0 in a Suburban East Conference dual on Tuesday, May 2 at Park High School.
Carter Magistad, Brady Benning and Brennan Krenner collected straight-set victories at first through third singles and Nate Dreyfus completed the sweep with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-2 victory over Robert Menard at fourth singles.
Stillwater won all three doubles matches without dropping a set, including a 6-3, 6-2 victory for Oren Hamilton and Garin Warner at the No. 1 spot.
No. 3 — Zach Oswald-Griffin Stone (St) def. Matt Peterson-Ethan Cole, 6-2, 6-4.
Stillwater 5, Chisago Lakes 2
At Chisago Lakes, three doubles victories and a split in the singles matches added up to a 5-2 nonconference victory for Stillwater over the Wildcats on Monday, May 1 at Chisago Lakes Middle School.
Competing in windy conditions, Brennan Krenner and Nate Dreyfus posted singles victories for the Ponies at the third and fourth spots. Abe Olson outlasted Stillwater’s Brady Benning 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 12-10 in a tight match at first singles and Rhivers Sauter also pulled out a narrow 7-5, 5-7, 10-7 victory over Brady Lau at the second spot.
Stillwater had an easier time in the doubles, winning all three matches in straight sets.
“It was a blustery day to say the least, but we were able to persevere,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “We lost a couple of third-set tie-breakers, but overall it was a successful day.”
