MAPLEWOOD — Unable to put a dent in Mounds Park Academy’s strong singles line-up, the Stillwater boys tennis team dropped a 5-2 nonconference decision against the Panthers on Wednesday, May 3 at Mounds Park Academy.

Stillwater’s Brady Benning pushed his match at second singles to a third set before falling to Aarti Prochnow 2-6, 6-0, 6-2. Mounds Park Academy won in straight sets at the remaining singles spots and also at first doubles.

