Providing steady play at the top of a strong singles lineup all season, Dylan Magistad was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys tennis team.

Magistad, a junior, was joined by teammates Carter Magistad, Levi Bydlon, Peter Quinn and Gabe Jahnke in earning all-conference honors for a team that placed third in the Suburban East Conference standings with a 7-2 record and finished 13-6 overall.

The Ponies received the No. 4 seed for the Section 4AA tournament and were stopped by top-seeded Mounds View 7-0 in the semifinals.

Dylan and Carter Magistad advanced to the semifinals before eventually placing fourth in the Section 4AA doubles tournament — a field that produced the eventual runner-up and third-place finishers at state.

Quinn, Jahnke and fellow senior Jonah Hoff each received Academic All-State honors for the Ponies. Quinn was also presented the Chuck Anderson Memorial Scholarship Award.

Dylan Magistad, Sam Spivey and Anthony Zillmer were each selected to serve as captains for next year’s team.

