For the second year in a row, Dylan Magistad has been honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys tennis team.
The senior, who plans to continue his soccer and tennis careers at the University, is a four-time All-Suburban East Conference honoree — despite having his 2020 season canceled entirely due to COVID-19.
Magistad has been a steady performer for the Ponies at their singles lineup and also combined with younger brother Carter Magistad to narrowly miss qualifying for state in doubles. The duo placed third in the individual Section 4AA doubles tournament this past season and fourth in 2021.
The brothers were joined in earning all-conference honors by teammates Brady Benning, Brady Lau and Sam Spivey. Anthony Zillmer, who joined Dylan Magistad and Spivey in serving as captains this season, received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Stillwater finished the season with a 9-8 record, including 7-2 to place third in the Suburban East Conference standings. The Ponies received the No. 3 seed for the Section 4AA tournament and lost to second-seeded Mahtomedi 4-3 in the semifinals.
Dylan Magistad was also this year’s recipient of the Chuck Anderson Memorial Scholarship.
Also announced at the team’s postseason awards banquet is that Benning, Lau and Carter Magistad will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Boys tennis
All-Conference: Dylan Magistad, Carter Magistad, Brady Benning, Brady Lau and Sam Spivey; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Anthony Zillmer; Chuck Anderson Memorial Scholarship Award: Dylan Magistad; Most Valuable Athlete: Dylan Magistad; Captains elect: Brady Benning, Brady Lau and Carter Magistad.
