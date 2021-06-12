ARDEN HILLS — The Stillwater doubles team of Dylan and Carter Magistad was stopped in the semifinals to miss out on a trip to the state tournament following Day 2 of the Section 4AA individual boys tennis tournament on Thursday, June 3 at Mounds View High School.
Dylan, a junior, and Carter, a freshman, were seeded No. 3 in the tourney and advanced easily through the quarterfinals before falling to second-seeded Jack Allaben and Sam Rathmanner of Mahtomedi 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals.
Allaben and Rathmanner, who helped lead the Zephyrs to a victory over top-seeded Mounds View in the section team tournament, finished as the section runner-up after falling to Mounds View’s Christo Alex and Emmanuel Alex 6-7 (7-3), 6-3, 6-1 in the finals.
The Magistads, who were seeded third after playing first and second singles for the Ponies during the regular season, finished fourth after losing to Mahtomedi’s Dylan Pham and Brandon Pham 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the third-place match. The Pham duo lost to the Alex brothers 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.
“There was a lot of good tennis,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
In the singles draw, Mounds View defending state champion Bjorn Swenson lost just three games combined in two matches as he defended his section championship.
The individual state tournament will take place on June 10-11 at Prior Lake High School.
Singles
Semifinals
Bjorn Swenson (Mounds View) def. David Azcona (Mahtomedi), 6-0, 6-0.
Riley Eddins (St. Paul Central) def. Ashton Adesoro (St. Paul Harding), 6-2, 6-4.
Third place
Adesoro (SPH) def. Azcona (Mah), 6-0, 6-2.
First place
Swenson (MV) def. Eddins (SPC), 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Semifinals
Christo Alex-Emmanuel Alex (Mounds View) def. Dylan Pham-Brandon Pham (Mahtomedi), 6-1, 6-0.
Jack Allaben-Sam Rathmanner (Mahtomedi) def. Dylan Magistad-Carter Magistad (Stillwater), 6-3, 6-2.
Third place
Pham-Pham (Mah) def. Magistad-Magistad (St), 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
First place
Alex-Alex (MV) def. Allaben-Rathmanner (Mah) 6-7 (7-3), 6-3, 6-1.
