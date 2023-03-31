Senior Nathan Volkman and sophomore Maccon Kubitschek were honored as co-recipients of the Most Valuable Athlete award for the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team during its postseason awards banquet on Sunday March 5 at the Lowell Inn Event Center.

Volkman, who joined Jared Petersen and Thomas Putnam in serving as captains, was a section finalist in three events. He placed fourth in the backstroke, sixth in the 200 individual medley and contributed to a fourth-place 200 medley relay team.

