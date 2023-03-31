Nine members of the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team earned All-Suburban East Conference honors this season, including front row, from left, Wyatt Fredeen, Paul Hartmann, Tate Sorensen and Jaden Petersen. Second row, Cameron Winters, Jackson Kogler, Joey Reiner, Nathan Volkman and Nathan Browning. Contributed photos)
Nine members of the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team earned All-Suburban East Conference honors this season, including front row, from left, Wyatt Fredeen, Paul Hartmann, Tate Sorensen and Jaden Petersen. Second row, Cameron Winters, Jackson Kogler, Joey Reiner, Nathan Volkman and Nathan Browning. Contributed photos)
Maccon Kubitschek, left, and Nathan Volkman were co-recipients of the team’s Most Valuable Athlete award.
Paul Hartmann, Jack DuPaul and Tate Sorensen were chosen to serve as captains for next year’s team.
Senior Nathan Volkman and sophomore Maccon Kubitschek were honored as co-recipients of the Most Valuable Athlete award for the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team during its postseason awards banquet on Sunday March 5 at the Lowell Inn Event Center.
Volkman, who joined Jared Petersen and Thomas Putnam in serving as captains, was a section finalist in three events. He placed fourth in the backstroke, sixth in the 200 individual medley and contributed to a fourth-place 200 medley relay team.
Kubitschek narrowly missed out on a trip to state after placing fifth in diving at sections, about 10 points behind the fourth-place finisher.
Volkman was one of nine all-conference performers for the Ponies, joining a list that also included Petersen, Wyatt Fredeen, Paul Hartmann, Tate Sorensen, Cameron Winters, Jackson Kogler, Joey Reiner and Nathan Browning.
Stillwater finished with an 8-1 record to finish second behind East Ridge in the Suburban East Conference standings. In addition to qualifying for the True Team state meet, the Ponies also placed second behind Mounds View in the Section 4AA Meet while qualifying Kogler, Petersen, Fredeen, Reiner and Sorensen for the state meet.
The Ponies placed 12th at True Team state and 17th in the MSHSL state meet. Stillwater also prevailed in the JV conference meet.
“I thought it was one of those teams that from the beginning to the end, their improvement was dramatic and impressive,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “That’s one good key to athletics is improvement and they did it. From where they started to where they ended was pretty impressive.”
Sorensen was honored as the Section 4AA Diver of the Year and Kogler earned all-state honors after placing fourth at the state meet in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Kogler ranks second on Stillwater’s all-time list in the 100 backstroke behind only past individual state champion Jon Busse and also landed a spot on the top-10 honor roll in the 200 IM (4th), 100 freestyle (7th), 200 freestyle (9th) and 100 breastroke (10th).
Other athletes who joined the program’s all-time top-10 were Petersen in the 100 breastroke (9th) and 200 individual medley (9th), Fredeen in the 500 freestyle (10th) and 200 individual medley (10th) and Sorensen in diving (8th).
Also announced at the banquet is that Paul Hartmann, Jack DuPaul and Sorensen will serve as captains for next year’s team.
All-Conference: Wyatt Fredeen, Paul Hartmann, Tate Sorensen, Jaden Petersen, Cameron Winters, Jackson Kogler, Joey Reiner, Nathan Volkman and Nathan Browning; Section 4AA Diver of the Year: Tate Sorensen; State qualifiers: Jackson Kogler, Jaden Petersen, Tate Sorensen, Wyatt Fredeen and Joey Reiner; All-State: Jackson Kogler; Most Valuable Athlete: Maccon Kubitschek and Nathan Volkman; Captains elect: Paul Hartmann, Jack DuPaul and Tate Sorensen.
