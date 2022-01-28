Jaden Petersen col.jpg

Jaden Petersen

Jaden Petersen placed first in two individual events and contributed to a winning relay to help propel Stillwater to a 99-85 Suburban East Conference boys swimming and diving victory over Park on Thursday, Jan. 20 at Stillwater Middle School.

The Ponies (5-1 SEC, 5-1) finished first in 9 of 12 events in the meet.

Petersen touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley (2:03.10) and 100 breastroke (1:06.32). He also anchored Stillwater’s winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:34.30) that also included Richard Hartmann, Sam Ciegler and Jackson Kogler.

Ciegler won the 200 freestyle in 1:48.98 and placed second behind Park’s Matt Glenna (4:48.34) in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:53.48. Glenna also won the 50 freestyle (22.35) and helped lead the Wolfpack to a first-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

Stillwater also received first-place finishes from diver Tate Sorenson, Kogler (100 fly), Dylan DeAgazio (100 free) and Nathan Volkman (100 back).

Volkman also led off Stillwater’s first-place 200 medley realy team (1:44.60) that also featured Hartmann, Kogler and DeAgazio.

Stillwater 99, Park 85

200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Richard Hartmann, Jackson Kogler and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:44.60; 3. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Jaden Petersen, Evan Deck and Jack DuPaul) 1:53.32.

200 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:48.98; 5. Sam Loken (St) 2:19.80; 6. Dustin Jurca (St) 2:20.45.

200 individual medley — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:03.10; 3. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:12.68; 4. Richard Hartmann (St) 2:16.02.

50 freestyle — 1. Matt Glenna (Par) 22.35; 2. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.39; 4. Jack DuPaul (St) 26.99.

Diving — 1. Tate Sorenson (St) 226.15; 3. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 124.75; 5. Hollund Smith (St) 110.50.

100 butterfly — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 56.02; 3. Evan Deck (St) 1:04.86; 4. Nathan Browning (St) 1:05.61.

100 freestyle — 1. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 51.69; 5. Jack DuPaul (St) 1:01.07.

500 freestyle — 1. Matt Glenna (Par) 4:48.34; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 4:53.48; 3. Evan Deck (St) 5:54.59.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Richard Hartmann, Sam Ciegler, Jackson Kogler and Jaden Petersen) 1:34.30; 4. Stillwater (Evan Deck, Sam Loken, Jack DuPaul and Isaac Howard) 1:52.87.

100 backstroke — 1. Nathan Volkman (St) 57.99; 2. Jackson Kogler (St) 58.13; 4. Nathan Browning (St) 1:03.99.

100 breastroke — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:06.32; 2. Richart Hartmann (St) 1:08.96.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Park, 3:33.24; 2. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Dylan DeAgazio, Nathan Volkman and Nathan Browning) 3:35.86; 3. Stillwater (Sam Loken, Nathan Thao, Isaac Howard and Jack Howell) 4:36.88.

Tags

Load comments