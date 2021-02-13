FOREST LAKE — In its final tune-up before a showdown with fellow Suburban East Conference unbeaten East Ridge, the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team cruised to a 91-83 victory over Forest Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Forest Lake Education Center.
It was another impressive performance for the Ponies (4-0 SEC, 4-0) leading up to their meet at East Ridge on Thursday, Feb. 11, a meet that will likely determine the conference championship.
Stillwater finished first in 10 of 12 events against the Rangers, including two victories apiece from Aidan Bloomquist and Will Whittington. Stillwater also finished first and second in all three relays.
“It was our first road game of the season, so that was interesting,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said.
Due to precautions related to COVID-19, which did not allow for spectators, non-participating swimmers were required to wait in the gym and entered the pool area only for the event.
“It was lonely in there,” Luke said. “For doing that, I thought they did pretty well.”
Bloomquist won the 200 (1:47.45) and 500 (4:51.68) freestyle races while Whittington touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley (1:58.03) and 100 backstroke (51.88) — winning the backstroke in a pool record time that was nearly 5.5 seconds faster than teammate and runner-up Sam Ciegler (57.30).
“Bloomquist’s 200 and 500 was nice and Whittington set a pool record,” Luke said.
Whittington also swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, surging past Ciegler by a narrow margin on the last leg of 400 free relay to close out the meet.
“Whittington chased him down, but Ciegler anchored that and stayed competitive to the end,” Luke said.
Alex Kaphingst added a victory for Stillwater in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.70 and Jack Baude finished first in the 100 freestyle (50.99).
Stillwater also received a first-place finish in diving from Tate Sorenson with a total of 178.70.
Stillwater 91, Forest Lake 83
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Will Whittington, Richard Hartmann, Brodie Watson and Wyatt Franklin) 1:43.39; 2. Stillwater (Jack Baude, Jaden Petersen, Sam Ciegler and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:46.86.
200 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:47.45; 2. Ethan Frits (St) 1:58.02; 3. Keegan Kogl (St) 1:59.65.
200 individual medley — 1. Will Whittington (St) 1:58.03; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 2:06.83; 3. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:10.32.
50 freestyle — 1. Alex Kaphingst (St) 23.70; 2. Wyatt Franklin (St) 24.36; 3. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 24.42.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorenson (St) 178.70; 4. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 116.45.
100 butterfly — 1. Maxamilian True (FL) 55.51; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 56.19; 4. Harrison Gimpel (St) 57.97; 5. Jackson Kogler (St) 59.97.
100 freestyle — 1. Jack Baude (St) 50.99; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 51.26; 3. Alex Kaphingst (St) 51.60.
500 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 4:51.68; 2. Ethan Frits (St) 5:07.98; 4. Evan Deck (St) 5:48.39.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Dylan DeAgazio, Aidan Bloomquist, Alex Kaphingst and Nick Nelson) 1:33.56; 2. Stillwater (Jaden Petersen, Ethan Frits, Keegan Kogl and Liam Kubitschek) 1:39.57.
100 backstroke — $1. Will Whittington (St) 51.88; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 57.30; 3. Jack Baude (St) 59.81.
100 breastroke — 1. Maxamilian True (FL) 1:00.33; 2. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:05.95; 3. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:08.19; 5. Mateo Rodriguez (St) 1:13.25.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Jack Baude, Alex Kaphingst, Javier Rodriguez and Will Whittington) 3:22.13; 2. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Brodie Watson, Ethan Frits and Sam Ciegler) 3:23.05.
$ Forest Lake pool record
Stillwater 95, C-D Hall 65
The Ponies broke two more relay records and had plenty of firepower in the remaining events while topping Cretin-Derham Hall in a conference dual meet on Thursday, Feb. 4 at Stillwater Middle School.
The team of Alex Kaphingst, Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude and Will Whittington set a conference record and tied the Stillwater school record while winning the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:35.19. It matched the existing school record set by Sam Larson, Ethan Auleciems, Jon Busse and Sam Payne in 2017.
“That was a good medley,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said.
Stillwater also broke its own school record in the 400 freestyle with Bloomquist, Sam Ciegler, Baude and Whittington turning in a winning time of 3:12.46.
Whittington and Kaphingst each won two races for the Ponies. Whittington showed his range while winning the 50 (21.08) and 500 (4:39.05) freestyle events and Kaphingst took top honors in the 100 freestyle (50.56) and 100 backstroke (54.15).
Sam Ciegler (1:49.38) and Nick Nelson (1:58.08) finished 1-2 for the Ponies in the 200 freestyle and Aidan Bloomquist led a sweep of the top three spots for Stillwater in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 53.08.
Stillwater’s Jaden Petersen won the 100 breastroke in 1:06.46.
Tate Sorenson (188.35) and Maccon Kubitschek (141.30) placed first and second for the Ponies in diving.
Luke credited Baude and Jackson Kogler with strong performances as well. In addition to his work in the relays, Baude placed second in the 100 butterfly (53.21) and Kogler was the runner-up behind Kaphingst in the 100 backstroke (58.73).
“Jackson Kogler is coming along nicely,” the coach said. “He’s an eighth-grader in his first year on the team and his times are coming down. Baude is coming in right there and (Brody) Watson is starting to get into shape.”
Stillwater 95, Cretin-Derham Hall 65
200 medley relay — *#1. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude and Will Whittington) 1:35.19; 2. Stillwater (Jackson Kogler, Richard Hartmann, Brodie Watson and Jaden Petersen) 1:46.01.
200 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:49.38; 2. Nick Nelson (St) 1:58.08; 4. Evan Deck (St) 2:06.01.
200 individual medley — 1. Luke Leonidas (C-DH) 2:02.28; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 2:05.98; 3. Jackson Kogler (St) 2:10.59; 4. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:14.41.
50 freestyle — 1. Will Whittington (St) 21.08; 2. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 22.04; 3. Jack Baude (St) 22.56.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorenson (St) 188.35; 2. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 141.30.
100 butterfly — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 53.08; 2. Jack Baude (St) 53.21; 3. Brodie Watson (St) 54.64.
100 freestyle — 1. Alex Kaphingst (St) 50.56; 2. Wyatt Franklin (St) 54.07; 3. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 54.30.
500 freestyle — 1. Will Whittington (St) 4:39.05; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 5:07.01; 3. Nick Nelson (St) 5:22.78.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Wyatt Franklin, Richard Hartmann, Dylan DeAgazio and Sam Ciegler) 1:34.73; 2. Stillwater (Nick Nelson, Jaden Petersen, Keegan Kogl and Javier Rodriguez) 1:37.47.
100 backstroke — 1. Alex Kaphingst (St) 54:15; 2. Jackson Kogler (St) 58.73; 4. Joey Reiner (St) 1:03.43.
100 breastroke — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:06.46; 2. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:09.88; 4. Mateo Rodriguez (St) 1:13.91.
400 freestyle relay — *1. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Sam Ciegler, Jack Baude and Will Whittington) 3:12.46; 2. Stillwater (Brodie Watson, Alex Kaphingst, Dylan DeAgazio and Wyatt Franklin) 3:29.68.
* SEC record
# Stillwater school record
