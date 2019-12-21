COTTAGE GROVE — Claiming the top spot in 9 of 12 events, the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team cruised to a victory in the seven-team Woodbury Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Oltman Middle School.
The Ponies outscored Hudson 638-475 for the top spot while Park followed in third place with 428 points.
Aiden Bloomquist, Jack Baude and Sam Ciegler each won two events for the Ponies, who also prevailed in the 200 (1:31.36) and 400 (3:18.80) freestyle relays.
Bloomquist set a pool record while winning the 200 individual medley in a time of 1:58.12. He also touched the wall in 49.54 to hold off teammate Holden Hammerlund (50.62) for a victory in the 100 freestyle.
Ciegler took top honors in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.67 and added a victory in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:03.78. Baude won the 100 butterfly (54.55) and 100 backstroke (56.81).
Ciegler, Bloomquist and Hammerlund also contributed to Stillwater’s wins in the freestyle relays, with help from Dylan DeAgazio in the 200 and Brodie Watson in the 400.
Josiah Fick turned in a winning score of 255.55 in the diving competition.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 638; 2. Hudson 475; 3. Park 428; 4. Woodbury 323; 5. Orono 180; 6. Mound Westonka 135; 7. Tartan 92.
Stillwater results
200 medley relay — 1. Hudson, 1:42.59; 2. Stillwater A (Jack Baude, Grant Auleciems, Brodie Watson and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:42.88; 6. Stillwater B (Alex Kaphingst, Jaden Petersen, Wyatt Fredeen and Keller Swanson) 1:50.45; 10. Stillwater C (Nathan Volkman, Richard Hartmann, Mateo Rodriguez and Keegan Kogl) 1:56.03.
200 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:51.67; 2. Holden Hammerlund (St) 1:52.32; 7. Nick Nelson (St) 1:59.71; 9. Javier Rodriguez (St) 2:01.56.
200 individual medley — 1. Aiden Bloomquist (St) 1:58.12; 3. Brodie Watson (St) 2:01.98; 7. David Beck (St) 2:06.57; 11. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:14.63.
50 freestyle — 1. Nathan LeMay (Par) 22.49; 3. Grant Auleciems (St) 23.71; 8. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 24.14; 13. Keegan Kogl (St) 25.64; 16. Keller Swanson (St) 26.14.
Diving — 1. Josiah Fick (St) 255.55; 6. Brandon Pott (St) 161.20; 8. Tate Sorensen (St) 131.60.
100 butterfly — 1. Jack Baude (St) 54.55; 3. Brodie Watson (St) 54.84; 9. Jaden Petersen (St) 59.76; 12. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 1:01.33.
100 freestyle — 1. Aiden Bloomquist (St) 49.54; 2. Holden Hammerlund (St) 50.62; 5. Alex Kaphingst (St) 52.10; 11. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 53.83.
500 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 5:03.78; 3. David Beck (St) 5:08.34; 7. Nick Nelson (St) 5:21.59; 8. Javier Rodriguez (St) 5:26.24.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Aiden Bloomquist, Dylan DeAgazio, Sam Ciegler and Holden Hammerlund) 1:31.36; 5. Stillwater B (Grant Auleciems, David Beck, Javier Rodriguez and Jaden Petersen) 1:39.09; 8. Stillwater C (Nick Nelson, Richard Hartmann, Wyatt Franklin and Wyatt Fredeen) 1:41.14.
100 backstroke — 1. Jack Baude (St) 56.81; 3. Alex Kaphingst (St) 58.95; 4. Nathan Volkman (St) 1:00.63; 12. Keller Swanson (St) 1:10.44.
100 breastroke — 1. Dylan Purrington (Par) 1:00.16; 4. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:02.63; 9. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:08.36; 12. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:10.80; 16. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 1:11.86.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Brodie Watson, Sam Ciegler, Holden Hammerlund and Aiden Bloomquist) 3:18.80; 4. Stillwater B (Jack Baude, Alex Kaphingst, David Beck and Javier Rodriguez) 3:39.48; 9. Stillwater C (Nick Nelson, Keegan Kogl, Keller Swanson and Nathan Volkman) 3:51.39.
Ponies top Mounds View
At North Oaks, opening its Suburban East Conference campaign against one of its most persistent rivals, the Ponies cruised to a 99-76 victory over Mounds View on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Chippewa Middle School.
One of the higlights came even before the swimming began as senior Josiah Fick set a school and conference record with a score of 340.90 in diving, which was held at Stillwater Middle School because Mounds View does not have any divers.
Fick, the reigning Class AA individual state champion in the event broke the previous records which were held by Colin Eason (334.60) since 2015.
The Ponies won 10 of 12 events overall, including all three relays.
Will Quackenbush won the only two events (200 individual medley and 100 breastroke) for Mounds View, but the Ponies showed off their balance and depth with seven athletes winning an event.
In addition to Fick, the Ponies received a first-place finish from Sam Ciegler (200 freestyle), Dylan DeAgazio (50 freestyle), Aiden Bloomquist (100 butterfly), Brodie Watson (100 freestyle), David Beck (500 freestyle) and Jack Baude (100 backstroke).
Stillwater swept the top three places in the 100 butterfly and the 100 freestyle.
Stillwater 99, Mounds View 76
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Jack Baude, Grant Auleciems, Brodie Watson and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:44.31; 3. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Jaden Petersen, Wyatt Fredeen and Keller Swanson) 1:52.36.
200 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:49.42; 2. Holden Hammerlund (St) 1:49.98; 4. David Beck (St) 1:55.91.
200 individual medley — 1. Will Quackenbush (MV) 1:58.28; 2. Aiden Bloomquist (St) 1:58.39; 3. Brodie Watson (St) 2:04.36; 4. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:10.43.
50 freestyle — 1. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.99; 3. Grant Auleciems (St) 24.05; 6. Keller Swanson (St) 25.99.
Diving — 1. Josiah Fick (St) 340.90; 2. Tyson Sonnek (St) 257.90; 3. Brandon Pott (St) 218.35.
100 butterfly — 1. Aiden Bloomquist (St) 54.37; 2. Jack Baude (St) 55.86; 3. Holden Hammerlund (St) 56.66.
100 freestyle — 1. Brodie Watson (St) 51.14; 2. Alex Kaphingst (St) 53.01; 3. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 54.10.
500 freestyle — 1. David Beck (St) 5:08.57; 3. Nick Nelson (St) 5:22.40; 5. Javier Rodriguez (St) 5:35.39.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Holden Hammerlund, Dylan DeAgazio, Sam Ciegler and Aiden Bloomquist) 1:32.39; 3. Stillwater (Grant Auleciems, David Beck, Javier Rodriguez and Keller Swanson) 1:41.09.
100 backstroke — 1. Jack Baude (St) 58.34; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 58.71; 4. Alex Kaphingst (St) 59.71.
100 breastroke — 1. Will Quackenbush (MV) 1:02.28; 2. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:06.18; 3. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:08.85; 4. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:11.65.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Holden Hammerlund, Brodie Watson, Aiden Bloomquist and Sam Ciegler) 3:22.28; 3. Stillwater (Jack Baude, Nick Nelson, David Beck and Alex Kaphingst) 3:38.38.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.