Freshman Jackson Kogler won two individual events and contributed to two first-place relays to help propel Stillwater to a 92-81 Suburban East Conference boys swimming and diving victory over White Bear Lake on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Stillwater Middle School.
Dylan DeAgazio also won two events for the Ponies (7-1 SEC, 7-1), who placed first in 10 of 12 events overall.
Kogler (1:53.45) outdistanced teammate Nathan Volkman (1:55.67) for the top spot in the 200 freestyle and also led a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 freestyle with a winning time of 49.33. Sam Ciegler (49.53) and Jaden Petersen (49.64) finished close behind in second and third.
DeAgazio took top honors in the 50 (23.58) and 500 (5:10.54) freestyle events and also joined Joey Reiner, Kogler and Diego Valasco to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:38.38.
Stillwater also won the 200 freestyle with Ciegler, Volkman, Petersen and Kogler finishing with a time of 1:33.87.
The Ponies also received first-place finishes from Tate Sorenson (diving), Ciegler (200 individual medley), Volkman (100 butterfly) and Petersen (100 breastroke).
Stillwater was scheduled to close out its conference schedule at Roseville on Feb. 10.
Stillwater 92, White Bear Lake 81
200 medley relay — 1. White Bear Lake, 1:47.82; 2. Stillwater (Park Hartmann, Richard Hartmann, Sam Ciegler and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:49.74; 3. Stillwater (Joey Reiner, Evan Deck, Jaden Petersen and Sam Loken) 1:54.97.
200 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 1:53.45; 2. Nathan Volkman (St) 1:55.67; 4. Nathan Browning (St) 2:04.17.
200 individual medley — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 2:00.79; 2. Richard Hartmann (St) 2:14.52; 4. Diego Velasco (St) 2:29.21.
50 freestyle — 1. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.58; 5. Joey Reiner (St) 24.41; 6. Cameron Winters (St) 24.78.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorenson (St) 204.50; 3. Martin Restrepo (St) 176.25; 4. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 114.55.
100 butterfly — 1. Nathan Volkman (St) 59.81; 2. Evan Deck (St) 1:03.35; 4. Dustin Jurca (St) 1:20.33.
100 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 49.33; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 49.53; 3. Jaden Petersen (St) 49.64.
500 freestyle — 1. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 5:10.54; 4. Paul Hartmann (St) 5:45.81; 5. Diego Velasco (St) 5:51.08.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen and Jackson Kogler) 1:33.87; 3. Stillwater (Richard Hartmann, Paul Hartmann, Cameron Winters and Jack DuPaul) 1:44.57.
100 backstroke — 1. Amarre Zalazar (WBL) 59.24; 2. Joey Reiner (St) 1:00.47; 3. Nathan Browning (St) 1:01.50; 6. Sam Loken (St) 1:11.93.
100 breastroke — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:05.43; 3. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:06.04; 4. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:12.00.1.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Joey Reiner, Dylan DeAgazio, Jackson Kogler and Diego Valasco) 3:38.38; 3. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Nathan Volkman, Sam Loken and Jack DuPaul) 3:58.77.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
