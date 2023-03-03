The Stillwater boys swimming and diving team was unable to overtake the rival Mustangs, but qualified seven entries for the state meet during a runner-up finish in the Section 4AA Meet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Stillwater Middle School.
Mounds View racked up 424 points to hold off the Ponies (415) by just nine points to defend its section championship. St. Paul Central followed in third place with 339 points.
Stillwater closed the gap compared to Mounds View’s 75-point margin of victory a year ago and also made things tighter than they appeared based on times coming into the meet.
“We closed on them a lot more than I thought we could,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “The kids had a real nice prelims and closed the gap there. Then in the finals we had another gap and we closed it a little more, but we were nine points short. They all performed really well.”
Sophomore Jackson Kogler and senior Jaden Petersen each qualified for state in three events, including the 400 freestyle relay.
With Joey Reiner and Wyatt Fredeen joining Petersen and Kogler for the final event, the Ponies (3:14.67) held off Mounds View (3:16.03) in the 400 freestyle relay but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Mustangs for the team title.
There was jostling throughout the meet from both teams.
Stillwater’s strongest event was the 200 individual medley, where Kogler (1:54.38) and Petersen (1:57.68) led a group of four Ponies placing in the top six.
The top two individuals and relays in each swimming event advance to state, in addition to any who better the state qualifying standard.
Wyatt Fredeen nearly gave the Ponies three state qualifiers in the 200 IM, but his third-place time of 1:57.92 was about three-tenths of a second past the state qualifying standard of 1:57.59. Nathan Volkman and delivered a strong showing in the event for the Ponies while placing sixth in a time of 2:08.35.
Mounds View responded to that surge from the Ponies by putting three finishers in the top five of the next event.
“It was one of those meets where we had a clump in one event like the IM and then you get to the 50 (freestyle) and we’re a little thinner and they’re stronger,” Luke said. “Then you get some other events where we’re stronger.”
Stillwater entered the finals with an edge in diving thanks to section champion Tate Sorensen, who posted a winning score of 377.45 and was also named the Section 4AA Diver of the Meet. Maccon Kubischek finished fifth with a score of 244.25, which was only 10 points out of the fourth and final state bid up for grabs in that event.
Petersen’s second-place finish in the 100 freestyle (48.01) earned him another state bid and Fredeen followed with a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:55.85.
Stillwater placed third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.93) and held a slim lead over the Mustangs after a strong showing in the 100 backstroke with Kogler (51.47), Volkman (55.69) and Nathan Browning (57.69) placing second, fourth and sixth.
The lead was short-lived, however, with Mounds View featuring four of the top seven finishers in the 100 breastroke. Paul Hartmann placed sixth in the event, but the Ponies were unable to close the gap without any qualifiers in the consolation finals.
“It had gone back and forth the whole meet,” Luke said. “They had a lead and then we had a lead going into the breastroke when they outscored us whatever it was so they went into the final event up 15 points. They had four of the top eight in the breastroke and we were too far behind.”
Stillwater did win the final event, but the Mustangs were not far behind in second place to secure the team title.
But the coach was pleased with prelims, which were moved to Friday due to the winter storm, and the finals that were held on Saturday evening. The diving, which was originally scheduled for Friday, were held earlier in the day on Saturday.
“We didn’t have anybody slide back,” Luke said of the prelims. “We either stayed where we were supposed to or moved up. They had a few more kids in the meet and that gave them a slight advantage.”
There were plenty of bright spots, including Sam Loken qualifying for the championship finals in the 200 freestyle and Zach Cody moving up to do the same in the 500 freestyle. Junior Jack DuPaul was not seeded among the top 16 entering the meet, but he qualified for the finals and placed 14th to contribute additional points for the Ponies.
“Those are major moves for us to do that,” Luke said. “Jack DuPaul making the consolation in the 50 freestyle, he did a nice job there. The younger kids did a nice job for their first time in the meet.”
Stillwater crowned three individual section champions and won a relay, but the victories and state qualifiers were spread out among the participating teams. Mounds View prevailed with its depth after winning two relays and just one individual title. North St. Paul and Roseville each boasted two section champions and St. Paul Central added another.
With seven state qualifiers, the Ponies held a slight edge over Roseville (6) and Mounds View (5).
“It was close,” Luke said. “Sometimes when you lose, I thought I should be more upset, but you look back I wasn’t upset — and I don’t like losing — because the kids did a good job. That’s what they’re supposed to do, they competed and Mounds View competed and they just happened to get nine more points. It was a good meet by both teams.”
For a team with just three seniors, the coach feels like the Ponies squeezed a lot of out of the season while advancing to True Team state and winning the JV conference title, in addition to runner-up finishes in the Suburban East Conference and in Section 4AA.
“Just in general, the team from the beginning of the season to the end of the season really did a nice job,” Luke said. “Winning that JV conference championship and losing by nine points to Mounds View, we didn’t win but that doesn’t mean they weren’t successful.”
The Class AA state meet is scheduled for March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Diving prelims and semifinals will take place on Day 1, followed by swimming prelims on Friday and the finals for swimming and diving on Saturday.
“We’d just like to make the finals,” Luke said. “Hopefully a few can make the championship heat, that would be a goal to see if everybody can make the finals. That would be a pretty good day.”
Team standings
1. Mounds View 424; 2. Stillwater 415; 3. St. Paul Central 339; 4. Roseville 261; 5. White Bear Lake 229; 6. Tartan 141; 7. North St. Paul 130; 8. St. Paul Harding 68.
Individual results
200 medley relay — *1. Mounds View, 1:37.16; *2. Roseville 1:38.45; 4. Stillwater (Jackson Kogler, Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen and Joey Reiner) 1:40.19.
200 freestyle — *1. Dominick Ellerd (SPC) 1:48.58; *2. Owen Yeager (Tar) 1:48.63; 4. Joey Reiner (St) 1:51.00; 8. Sam Loken (St) 1:59.69; 10. Zach Cody (St) 2:02.15; 16. Jackson Avery (St) 2:10.47.
200 individual medley — *1. Jackson Kogler (St) 1:54.38; *2. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:57.68; 3. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 1:57.92; 6. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:08.35.
50 freestyle — *1. Willy Coborn (NSP) 21.40; *2. Gabriel Rogers (Ros) 21.79; 6. Cameron Winters (St) 23.16; 14. Jack DuPaul (St) 25.46.
Diving — *1. Tate Sorensen (St) 377.45; *2. Cormac Lee (Ros) 316.30; *3. Anthony Parada Romero (WBL) 303.40; *4. Sam Lomoro (WBL) 254.30; 5. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 244.25.
100 butterfly — *1. Aleczander Zurn (Ros) 51.31; *2. Campbell Wencel (SPC) 53.18; 4. Joey Reiner (St) 56.38; 7. Nathan Browning (St) 57.97.
100 freestyle — *1. Willy Coborn (NSP) 46.91; *2. Jaden Petersen (St) 48.01; 7. Cameron Winters (St) 51.11; 10. Paul Hartmann (st) 53.79.
500 freestyle — *1. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 4:55.85; *2. Owen Yeager (Tar) 4:59.65; 8. Zach Cody (St) 5:31.76; 10. Jackson Avery (St) 5:40.31.
200 freestyle relay — *1. Mounds View, 1:29.09; *2. St. Paul Central, 1:30.21; 3. Stillwater (Cameron Winters, Zach Cody, Paul Hartmann and Wyatt Fredeen) 1:35.93.
100 backstroke — *1. Josh Wallin (MV) 50.76; *2. Jackson Kogler (St) 51.47; *3. Aleczander Zurn (Ros) 53.48; 4. Nathan Volkman (St) 55.69; 6. Nathan Browning (St) 57.69; 13. Sam Loken (St) 1:02.44.
100 breastroke — *1. Owen Dam (Ros) 1:00.28; *2. Justin Wang (MV) 1:00.39; 6. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:04.19.
400 freestyle relay — *1. Stillwater (Jaden Petersen, Joey Reiner, Wyatt Fredeen and Jackson Kogler) 3:14.67; *2. Mounds View 3:16.03.
* State qualifier
