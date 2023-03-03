The Stillwater boys swimming and diving team was unable to overtake the rival Mustangs, but qualified seven entries for the state meet during a runner-up finish in the Section 4AA Meet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Stillwater Middle School.

Mounds View racked up 424 points to hold off the Ponies (415) by just nine points to defend its section championship. St. Paul Central followed in third place with 339 points.

