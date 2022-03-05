Senior Sam Ciegler and freshman Jackson Kogler each qualified for state in four events while helping lead the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team to a runner-up finish in the Section 4AA Meet on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Stillwater Middle School.
Mounds View took top honors in the team standings with 475 points while the Ponies (400) and Roseville (320) followed in second and third. The Mustangs ended Stillwater’s run of 10 consecutive section championships.
Stillwater led all teams with six individual state qualifiers and matched Roseville in advancing two relays to the state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, which begins with diving prelims and semifinals on Thursday, March 3 and continues with swimming preliminaries on Friday. March 4. The finals for swimming and diving will take place on Saturday, March 5, with all sessions beginning at 6 p.m.
Despite winning the team title, Mounds View qualified just one relay and two individual entries while relying on depth to prevail in the team standings.
“Mounds View is better, but we were actually closer to them than I thought we’d be,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “They had four people in every event and we did not. The kids did a nice job of stepping up. We gained points in the finals and won two of the three relays.”
“It’s not a flashy section, but it’s solid. It says a lot for (Mounds View’s) depth. It’s not flashy, but it works.”
The Ponies, who have won 13 section titles in the past 15 years, will have two entries in the 200 individual medley as Kogler (1:55.27) and junior Jaden Petersen (2:00.59) finished 1-2 in the event. Nathan Volkman followed in fourth place with a time of 2:09.01 as Stillwater landed four swimmers in the top 10 in the event.
The top two finishers in each swimming event and top four in diving qualify for the state meet. Additional spots are awarded to those eclipsing the state standard in the swimming events.
Kogler also advanced to state with a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke with a time of 52.98, which was less than a second behind winner Josh Wallin (52.06) of Mounds View. Kogler’s time was a personal best and moves him up to fifth on Stillwater’s all-time list in the event. He also ranks fifth for the Ponies in the individual medley.
Ciegler qualified for state with runner-up finishes in the 200 (1:44.72) and 500 (4:45.66) freestyle races, finishing second behind North St. Paul’s Jonathan Peabody each time. Peabody was named Section Swimmer of the Year.
“Kogler’s IM was very fast and Ciegler had some nice times,” Luke said.
Sophomore Tate Sorensen qualified for the state meet a year ago and earned a repeat trip after taking top honors in diving with a total of 406.80, which was just two points better than runner-up Peter Carpenter (404.80) of Roseville.
“That’s close,” Luke said. “I don’t know what percentage that is, but it’s close.”
Senior Martin Restrepo, a foreign exchange student from Colombia participating in the sport for the first time, nearly joined Sorenson but missed by one spot after placing fifth with a score of 285.95 — just over three points behind White Bear Lake’s Anthony Parada Romero (289.05).
“Martin just missed state by three or four points, that’s pretty good for just starting,” Luke said. “Martin did a nice job and Tate did a really nice job. Tate did 11 solid dives, which is what he needed to do.”
Stillwater finished first in both the freestyle relays.
Kogler, Petersen, Dylan DeAgazio and Ciegler finished with a winning time of 1:29.93 to hold off runner-up Roseville (1:30.36) by less than half a second.
The same foursome for the Ponies also won the 400 freestyle in a time of 3:14.75 while Roseville followed in second with a time of 3:17.50.
“The kids came through real nice in the finals, I thought,” Luke said.
There were other highlights for the Ponies as well.
Freshman Diego Velasco narrowly missed the finals in the 500 freestyle, but delivered a big drop while placing ninth in the event with a time of 5:25.03.
“He dropped like 20 seconds in his 500,” Luke said.
Senior Richard Hartmann qualified for the championship finals in two events, placing fourth in the 100 butterfly (57.33) and sixth in the 100 breastroke (1:05.53).
“We didn’t know if we were going to put him in the IM or fly,” Luke said. “He picked the fly and did a really nice job and had a really good time for him. His breastroke was good, too.
The Ponies graduated a large and accomplished senior class a year ago and made the most of the season with a smaller, less experienced team. Stillwater also finished second in the Suburban East Conference and in the True Team section meet.
In the JV conference meet on Feb. 19 at East Ridge, 17 of Stillwater’s 19 participants were first-year swimmers, making the third-place finish a notable achievement.
“Yeah, we are what we are,” Luke said. “We’re not going to become magical over night.”
Team standings
1. Mounds View 475; 2. Stillwater 400; 3. Roseville 320; 4. White Bear Lake 225; 5, tie, North St. Paul and St. Paul Central 202; 7. Tartan 178; 8. St. Paul Harding 66.
Individual results
200 medley relay — *1. Mounds View, 1:39.14; *2. North St. Paul, 1:39.45; 5. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Richard Hartmann, Joey Reiner and Cameron Winters 1:45.48.
200 freestyle — *1. Jonathan Peabody (NSP) 1:44.00; *2. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:44.72; 8. Joey Reiner (St) 1:52.96; 14. Evan Deck (St) 2:03.75; 16. Nathan Browning (St) 2:05.00.
200 individual medley — *1. Jackson Kogler (St) 1:55.27; *2. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:00.59; 4. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:09.01; 10. Paul Hartmann (St) 2:18.26.
50 freestyle — *1. Willy Coborn (NSP) 21.36; *2. Gabriel Rogers (Ros) 21.69; 6. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.18; 15. Cameron Winters (St) 24.42.
Diving — *1. Tate Sorensen (St) 406.80; *2. Peter Carpenter (Ros) 404.80; *3. Cormac Lee (Ros) 356.65; *4. Anthony Parada Romero (WBL) 289.05; 5. Martin Restrepo (St) 285.95; 8. Levi Winters (St) 206.60; Maccon Kubitschek (St) DQ.
100 butterfly — *1. Aleczander Zurn (Ros) 50.80; *2. Campbell Wencel (SPC) 52.98; 4. Richard Hartmann (St) 57.33; 13. Evan Deck (St) 1:03.70; Diego Velasco (St) DQ.
100 freestyle — *1. Willy Coborn (NSP) 47.45; *2. Gabriel Rogers (Ros) 47.64; 4. Jaden Petersen (St) 48.87; 7. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 50.35; 10. Joey Reiner (St) 51.04.
500 freestyle — *1. Jonathan Peabody (NSP) 4:44.26; *2. Sam Ciegler (St) 4:45.66; 9. Diego Velasco (St) 5:25.03.
200 freestyle relay — *1. Stillwater (Jackson Kogler, Jaden Petersen, Dylan DeAgazio and Sam Ciegler) 1:29.93; *2. Roseville, 1:30.36.
100 backstroke — *1. Josh Wallin (MV) 52.06; *2. Jackson Kogler (St) 52.98; 3. Nathan Volkman (St) 56.57; 10. Nathan Browning (St) 1:01.94.
100 breastroke — *1. Campbell Wencel (SPC) 1:00.91; *2. Micah Vraynes (MV) 1:01.99; 6. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:05.53; 9. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:06.09.
400 freestyle relay — *1. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Jaden Petersen, Dylan DeAgazio and Jackson Kogler) 3:14.75; *2. Roseville, 3:17.50.
* State qualifier
