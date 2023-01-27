Jackson Kogler col.jpg

Jackson Kogler

MINNEAPOLIS — Achieving its primary goal of returning to state, the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team placed 12th in the Class AA True Team state meet on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Minnetonka scored 2,274 points to cruise to its second straight True Team state title and 10th overall dating back to 2008. Wayzata followed in second place with 1,786 points and Prior Lake (1,683) placed third, one spot ahead of Edina (1,561). The Ponies finished with 1,090 points.

