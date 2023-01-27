MINNEAPOLIS — Achieving its primary goal of returning to state, the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team placed 12th in the Class AA True Team state meet on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Minnetonka scored 2,274 points to cruise to its second straight True Team state title and 10th overall dating back to 2008. Wayzata followed in second place with 1,786 points and Prior Lake (1,683) placed third, one spot ahead of Edina (1,561). The Ponies finished with 1,090 points.
“We went in seeded 12th so it would take a really good performance to move up,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “We had a slightly above average performance and we didn’t move up, but to be there and to swim there and be in the True Team state meet was fun. It’s an honor to be there.”
Last year marked just the second time in the 18-year history of this event Stillwater failed to qualify for the state meet, but the Ponies delivered a strong performance in the True Team section meet on Jan. 14 to secure the state bid.
“One of our goals at the beginning of the season is to make that meet,” Luke said. “This year we did and it’s exciting to be over there. I cannot downplay the fun of being over there.”
Sophomore Jackson Kogler provided the biggest individual highlight for the Ponies while winning the 200 individual medley, which was also the team’s top event overall. Kogler touched the wall in 1:54.05 to hold off Minnetonka’s Evan Witte (1:54.76) by more than half a second.
Jaden Petersen (1:58.46) and Wyatt Fredeen (1:58.56) followed in sixth and seventh place while Nathan Volkman placed 20th in a time of 2:06.56.
“The other IMers were also really good and all four had lifetime bests,” Luke said.
Kogler also placed second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 51.20, finishing behind only Ethan Kosin (50.35) of Prior Lake.
Petersen added a fifth-place finish for the Ponies in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:01.30.
Tate Sorensen finished eighth for Stillwater in diving with a score of 360.10.
“We had some good stuff going on, but depth has always been an issue and going four deep over there it’s hard to make it up,” Luke said.
Team standings
1. Minnetonka 2,274; 2. Wayzata 1,786; 3. Prior Lake 1,683; 4. Edina 1,561; 5. Chanhassen-Chaska 1,556; 6. East Ridge 1,391; 7. Eagan 1,258; 8. Lakeville South 1,255; 9. Brainerd 1,252; 10. Maple Grove 1,249.5; 11. Duluth East 1,1184; 12. Stillwater 1,090.5.
Stillwater results
200 medley relay — T1. Minnetonka, 1:36.15 and Prior Lake 1:36.15; 8. Stillwater A (Jackson Kogler, Jaden Petersen, Wyatt Fredeen and Cameron Winters) 1:40.69; 21. Stillwater B (Nathan Volkman, Paul Hartmann, Zach Cody and Jack DuPaul) 1:49.65; 44. Stillwwater D (Peter Severson, Johnathan Stanton, Bodie Sheffer and Jack Howell) 2:09.94; Stillwater C (Sam Loken, Jaxon Benson, Noah Vu and Garrett Burggraff) DQ.
200 freestyle — 1. Grant Wodny (DE) 1:41.09; 18. Joey Reiner (St) 1:54.56; 43. Sam Loken (St) 2:06.83; 46. Jackson Avery (St) 2:13.16; 47. Cooper Wanderer (St) 2:21.09.
200 individual medley — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 1:54.05; 6. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:58.46; 7. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 1:58.56; 20. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:06.56.
50 freestyle — 1. Neil Abrahamson (ER) 21.44; 30. Cameron Winters (St) 23.87; 45. Jaxon Benson (St) 25.84; 46. Jack DuPaul (St) 26.00; 48. Johnathan Stanton (St) 28.73.
Diving — 1. Owen Kipp (Eag) 443.90; 8. Tate Sorensen (St) 360.10; T23. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 107.95; 32. Grady Flynn (St) 88.75.
100 butterfly — 1. Kaiden Cheung (PL) 51.34; 13. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 53.85; 27. Nathan Browning (St) 59.80; 37. Zach Cody (St) 1:04.17; 46. Noah Vu (St) 1:09.84.
100 freestyle — 1. Evan Witte (Min) 47.12; 20. Joey Reiner (St) 51.52; 29. Cameron Winters (St) 53.03; 32. Paul Hartmann (St) 53.08; 45. Jack DuPaul (St) 57.15.
500 freestyle — 1. Ethan Kosin (PL) 4:36.49; 42. Sam Loken (St) 5:50.75; 44. Jackson Avery (St) 6:02.73; 45. Cooper Wanderer (St) 6:06.73; 48. Noah Vu (St) 6:29.68.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka, 1:26.41; 15. Stillwater A (Cameron Winters, Nathan Browning, Paul Hartmann and Joey Reiner) 1:35.25; 35. Stillwater B (Jack DuPaul, Cooper Wanderer, Jaxon Benson and Jackson Avery) 1:46.58; 46. Stillwater C (Cooper Larson, Noah Danker, Nick Larson and Jack Howell) 2:00.60; 48. Stillwater D (Thomas Putnam, John Richardson, Alex Lauer and Liam Chau) 2:50.57.
100 backstroke — 1. Ethan Kosin (PL) 50.35; 2. Jackson Kogler (St) 51.20; 11. Nathan Volkman (St) 55.63; 18. Nathan Browning (St) 58.11; 39. Zach Cody (St) 1:06.31.
100 breastroke — 1. Rohan D’Souza Larson (Ed) 57.82; 5. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:01.30; 12. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:04.86; 45. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:15.69; 46. Johnathan Stanton (St) 1:22.09.
400 freestyle relay — 1. East Ridge, 3:11.32; 5. Stillwater A (Jaden Petersen, Joey Reiner, Wyatt Fredeen and Jackson Kogler) 3:15.09; 25. Stillwater B (Nathan Volkman, Nathan Browning, Sam Loken and Zach Cody) 3:43.91; 44. Stillwater C (Bodie Sheffer, Noah Vu, Cooper Wanderer and Jackson Avery) 4:08.58; 47. Stillwater D (Peter Severson, Garrett Burggraff, Nick Larson and Lincoln Wanderer) 4:35.08.
East Ridge 98, Stillwater 86
At Cottage Grove, in a showdown between unbeaten Suburban East Conference teams, East Ridge seized control of the conference chase with a 98-86 victory over the Ponies on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Oltman Middle School.
East Ridge, which showed its strength while placing sixth at True Team state two days later, also handed the Ponies (5-1, 5-1) their only conference loss a year ago to end Stillwater’s run of seven straight SEC titles.
“Going into we were thinking if we could match our True Team section times (from Jan. 14) we could be right with them, but we did not,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “They’re the defending conference champions and they were too far out there. They’re a very good team.”
There were some tight races, but the Raptors placed first in 8 of 12 events, including all three relays.
Stillwater led 40-38 after diving — boosted by a 1-2 finish from Tate Sorensen and Maccon Kubitschek — but the Raptors moved in front while claiming the top two spots in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle to build a 60-50 lead with just four races remaining.
“We were ahead coming out of diving, but we needed to be more ahead,” Luke said.
The Raptors padded their lead with a 1-2 finish in the 200 freestyle relay.
“They were deeper than we were,” Luke said.
In addition to Sorensen in diving, Stillwater received first-place finishes from Jaden Petersen in the 200 individual medley and 100 breastroke. Jackson Kogler also won the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:55.18, just over two-tenths of a second ahead of East Ridge’s Nathan Langstraat (4:55.41).
“That 500 was pretty exciting,” Luke said.
East Ridge 98, Stillwater 86
200 medley relay — 1. East Ridge, 1:43.73; 2. Stillwater (Jackson Kogler, Jaden Petersen, Wyatt Fredeen and Cameron Winters) 1:43.73; 3. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Paul Hartmann, Nathan Browning and Jack DuPaul) 1:48.90.
200 freestyle — 1. Nathan Langstraat (ER) 1:46.74; 2. Jackson Kogler (St) 1:49.16; 3. Nathan Volkman (St) 1:58.21; 4. Joey Reiner (St) 1:58.56.
200 individual medley — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:00.78; 4. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 2:04.06; 6. Sam Loken (St) 2:32.95.
50 freestyle — 1. Neil Abrahamson (ER) 22.41; 3. Cameron Winters (St) 24.20; 4. Paul Hartmann (St) 24.98; 6. Jack DuPual (St) 26.01.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorensen (St) 241.65; 2. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 147.55; 4. Grady Flynn (St) 129.55.
100 butterfly — 1. Neil Abrahamson (ER) 53.53; 3. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 55.08; 5. Zach Cody (St) 1:06.98.
100 freestyle — 1. Morgan Gillard (ER) 48.93; 3. Joey Reiner (St) 53.92; 4. Nathan Browning (St) 54.51; 5. Cameron Winters (St) 55.37.
500 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 4:55.18; 4. Sam Loken (St) 5:53.55.
200 freestyle relay — 1. East Ridge, 1:30.80; 3. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Cameron Winters, Nathan Volkman and Joey Reiner) 1:38.73; 5. Stillwater (Zach Cody, Jaxon Benson, Johnathan Stanton and Jack DuPaul) 1:45.87.
100 backstroke — 1. Aidynn Havermann (ER) 56.69; 2. Nathan Volkman (St) 57.59; 5. Nathan Browning (St) 1:03.86; 6. Zach Cody (St) 1:07.94.
100 breastroke — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:03.24; 3. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:06.75; 6. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:15.75.
400 freestyle relay — 1. East Ridge, 3:18.98; 2. Stillwater (Jaden Petersen, Joey Reiner, Wyatt Fredeen and Jackson Kogler) 3:23.18; 4. Stillwater (Zach Cody, Paul Hartmann, Jackson Avery and Sam Loken) 3:56.47.
