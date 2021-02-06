Senior Will Whittington continued his record-setting spree and the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team was throwing down fast times throughout the lineup while dispatching Woodbury in a 91-85 Suburban East Conference victory on Thursday, Jan. 28 at Stillwater Middle School.
“I know it sounds kind of redundant, but everybody is swimming and diving really well for it still being relatively early in the season,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “So far, it’s been fun to watch.”
Whittington set two more individual conference records and also anchored a conference-record setting 200 freestyle relay team that also included Aidan Bloomquist, Sam Ciegler and Jack Baude.
Whittington also broke the Stillwater school record while winning the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:40.07 — eclipsing the previous standard set by Robert Niemann (1:40.26) in 2018.
In the 100 butterfly, Whittington broke the previous conference record by a full seconds after touching the wall in 50.77.
Including relays, the University of Missouri recruit now holds conference records in 8 of the 11 swimming events.
“Yeah, I would say he’s approaching the level of one of the most dominant swimmers we’ve had,” Luke said.
Stillwater (2-0 SEC, 2-0) placed first in 11 of 12 events against the Royals, including 1-2-3 finishes in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 100 breastroke.
Bloomquist joined Whittington as a double winner after placing first in the 200 IM (1:59.24) and 100 freestyle (48.78).
The Ponies also received first-place finishes from Jack Baude in the 50 free (22.65), Jackson Kogler in the 100 backstroke (59.82) and Jaden Petersen in the 100 breastroke (1:06.07).
“Over the summer we did some work on (Jack Baude’s) freestyle and he’s kind of fixing that,” Luke said. “He sprint that nice 50 in the open event and then split 21 (seconds) in the record-setting relay. I think he has a huge upside in that 50 free so we might have him do that. I thought he did really good there. Some of the other sprinters are coming around like (Dylan) DeAgazio and (Wyatt) Franklin.
Tate Sorenson also finished first in diving for the Ponies with a score of 172.15.
The outcome of the meet was already decided, but it was an exciting conclusion in the 400 freestyle relay with Stillwater’s teams finishing first and second.
Whittington turned in a blistering time of 44.85 on the anchor leg to carry a team that also included Ethan Frits, Franklin and DeAgazio to first place with a time of 3:24.42. Stillwater’s team of Ciegler, Brodie Watson, Kogler and Alex Kaphingst finished second in 3:27.04.
“I tried to make them even and make a good race,” Luke said. “When he went in he was a ways behind, but I wouldn’t want to be anchoring a relay with him coming up. That’s a really fast split, and of course he was motivated.”
Stillwater 91, Woodbury 85
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Richard Hartmann, Aidan Bloomquist and Wyatt Franklin) 1:43.62; 2. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen, Jack Baude and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:44.01.
200 freestyle — *#1. Will Whittington (St) 1:40.07; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 1:54.95; 3. Ethan Frits (St) 1:58.28.
200 individual medley — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:59.24; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 2:02.32; 3. Alex Kaphingst (St) 2:15.02.
50 freestyle — 1. Jack Baude (St) 22.65; 2. Wyatt Franklin (St) 23.66; 3. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.70.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorenson (St) 172.15; 4. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 1:24.75.
100 butterfly — *1. Will Whittington (St) 50.77; 3. Jackson Kogler (St) 59.37; 5. Alex Kaphingst (St) 1:01.46.
100 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 48.78; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 49.67; 3. Jack Baude (St) 50.96.
500 freestyle — 1. Gunnar Seversen (Wo) 4:58.69; 2. Ethan Frits (St) 5:07.11; 3. Brodie Watson (St) 5:07.93; 4. Javier Rodriguez (St) 5:30.57.
200 freestyle relay — *1. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Sam Ciegler, Jack Baude and Will Whittington) 1:26.94; 3. Stillwater (Brodie Watson, Jaden Petersen, Javier Rodriguez and Ethan Frits) 1:37.19.
100 backstroke — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 59.82; 2. Nathan Volkman (St) 1:00.88; 3. Joey Reiner (St) 1:04.39.
100 breastroke — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:06.07; 2. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:07.81; 3. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:11.45.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Ethan Frits, Wyatt Franklin, Dylan DeAgazio and Will Whittington) 3:24.42; 2. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Brodie Watson, Jackson Kogler and Alex Kaphingst) 3:27.04.
* SEC record
# Stillwater school record
