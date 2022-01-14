Jackson Kogler, Sam Ciegler and Dylan DeAgazio each won two individual events to help propel Stillwater to a 99-75 Suburban East Conference boys swimming and diving victory over Forest Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Stillwater Middle School.
The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 4-0) stayed unbeaten heading into a conference showdown with fellow unbeaten East Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Stillwater, which has won 68th straight SEC dual meets, finished first in all 12 events against the Rangers, including 1-2-3 showings in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
“I thought they swam pretty well for a Tuesday night after an invite (on Saturday), Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “They stayed in there.”
Kogler touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle (1:52.63) and 100 breastroke (1:04.39) while Ciegler won the 200 individual medley (2:00.61) and 100 backstroke (56.22) races. DeAgazio set the pace in the sprints while winning the 50 (23.34) and 100 (52.32) freestyle events.
The Ponies also received first-place finishes from Tate Sorenson (diving), Jaden Petersen (100 butterfly) and Nathan Volkman (500 freestyle).
Similar to other teams and sports, the Ponies are persevering through COVID-19 and other illness on a team with lesser experience and depth than in recent years.
“You just do the best you can and work with what’s standing there,” Luke said. “There’s nothing you can do about it. It’s not their fault if they get sick, but it’s hard to get good at something when you’re not there.”
Stillwater 99, Forest Lake 75
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen, Sam Ciegler and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:45.03; 2. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Richard Hartmann, Evan Deck and Paul Hartmann) 1:52.77.
200 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 1:52.63; 2. Joey Reiner (St) 1:55.83; 5. Cameron Winters (St) 2:09.74.
200 individual medley — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 2:00.61; 2. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:04.84; 3. Richard Hartmann (St) 2:16.83.
50 freestyle — 1. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.34; 4. Sam Loken (St) 27.93; 5. Jack DuPaul (St) 28.29.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorenson (St) 213.00; 3. Macon Kubitschek (St) 115.05; 4. Levi Winters (St) 109.70.
100 butterfly — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 57.49; 3. Nathan Browning (St) 1:04.68; 4. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:08.74.
100 freestyle — 1. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 52.32; 2. Joey Reiner (St) 52.35; 6. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:01.91.
500 freestyle — 1. Nathan Volkman (St) 5:27.42; 2. Richard Hartmann (St) 5:43.40; 4. Evan Deck (St) 6:03.57.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Jackson Kogler, Dylan DeAgazio, Richard Hartmann and Joey Reiner) 1:33.80; 3. Stillwater (Sam Loken, Cameron Winters, Paul Hartmann and Jaxon Benson) 1:50.35.
100 backstroke — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 56.22; 2. Nathan Volkman (St) 58.82; 3. Nathan Browning (St) 1:01.93.
100 breastroke — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 1:04.39; 3. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:11.21; 5. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:21.11.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Joey Reiner, Sam Ciegler, Jackson Kogler and Jaden Petersen) 3:24.91; 4. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Nathan Volkman, Isaac Howard and Evan Deck) 4:09.03.
Ponies 5th at U of M
The Ponies finished fifth out of 12 teams in the Maroon Division of the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Stillwater finished with 335 points to finish behind East Ridge (561), Hudson (399), Lakeville South (394) and Sartell-St. Stephen (341).
“We swam pretty good,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “We had everybody in the meet who was available.”
Jackson Kogler notched the lone victory for the Ponies while turning in the fastest time in the 200 individual medley at 1:59.45. That time moved Kogler onto the team’s all-time top-10 list in the event. The IM was a strong event for the Ponies as Jaden Petersen (2:01.17) and Nathan Volkman (2:07.28) followed in second and seventh.
“Petersen and Volkman were right behind him with personal bests,” Luke said.
Kogler also placed fourth in the 100 backstroke (55.71) while Volkman (56.52) and Alex Kaphingst (58.06) were not far behind in fifth and seventh. Petersen also landed fourth in the 100 breastroke (1:03.63).
Sam Ciegler finished second for the Ponies in the 200 (1:46.36) and 500 (4:49.56) freestyle events.
Stillwater finished the evening with a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with Petersen, Kogler, Joey Reiner and Ciegler turning in a time of 3:19.19.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 561; 2. Hudson 399; 3. Lakeville South 394.5; 4. Sartell-St. Stephen 341; 5. Stillwater 335; 6. Prior Lake 292; 7. Eau Claire Alliance 269.5; 8. Orono 256; 9. Winona/Winona Cotter 206.5; 10. Anoka 203.5; 11. Hibbing 144; 12. Coon Rapids 93.
Individual results
200 medley relay — 1. East Ridge, 1:39.20; 9. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Richard Hartmann, Joey Reiner and Alex Kaphingst) 1:45.94; 25. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Paul Hartmann, Cameron Winters and Jack DuPaul) 1:58.59.
200 freestyle — 1. Gage Boushee (LS) 1:44.61; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:46.36; 27. Evan Deck (St) 2:06.57; 30. Diego Velasco (St) 2:10.76.
200 individual medley — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 1:59.45; 2. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:01.17; 7. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:07.28.
50 freestyle — 1. Andrew Hanson (Hud) 21.37; 19. Alex Kaphingst (St) 24.20; 28. Cameron Winters (St) 25.72.
Diving — 1. Cort Chiodo (Hud) 413.80; 7. Tate Sorensen (St) 284.65; 24. Levi Winters (St) 89.30; 25. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 87.65.
100 butterfly — 1. Sven Becker (ER) 51.49; 16. Joey Reiner (St) 59.45; 17. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:00.03; 22. Evan Deck (St) 1:02.49.
100 freestyle — 1, tie, Nathan Anderson (An) 47.84 and George Larson (Sar-St) 47.84; 28. Cameron Winters (St) 57.34; 33. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:01.40; 36. Thomas Putnam (St) 1:17.32.
500 freestyle — 1. Andrew Hanson (Hud) 4:42.43; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 4:49.56; 29. Jack DuPaul (St) 6:36.81; 32. Sam Loken (St) 6:41.29.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Lakeville South, 1:30.38; 5. Stillwater (Richard Hartmann, Jaden Petersen, Jackson Kogler and Sam Ciegler) 1:32.12; 25. Stillwater (Cameron Winters, Paul Hartmann, Evan Deck and Jack DuPaul) 1:46.60; 34. Stillwater (Sam Loken, Isaac Howard, Thomas Putnam and Jaxon Benson) 2:11.00.
100 backstroke — 1. Sven Becker (ER) 51.80; 4. Jackson Kogler (St) 55.71; 5. Nathan Volkman (St) 56.52; 7. Alex Kaphingst (St) 58.06.
100 breastroke — 1. Tyler Schultze (CR) 1:00.11; 4. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:03.63; 11. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:07.49; 19. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:11.04.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hudson, 3:15.58; 3. Stillwater (Jaden Petersen, Jackson Kogler, Joey Reiner, Sam Ciegler) 3:19.19; 15. Stillwater (Evan Deck, Alex Kaphingst, Nathan Volkman and Nathan Browning) 3:42.14; 34. Stillwater (Cooper Wanderer, Sam Loken, Diego Velasco and Jack Howell) 4:48.89.
Stillwater 100, C-D Hall 74
At St. Paul, Jaden Petersen and Sam Ciegler were double winners for the Ponies as they dispatched Cretin-Derham Hall 100-74 in a conference dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 6 at St. Catherine University.
Petersen won the 200 (1:49.93) and 500 (5:06.08) freestyle races while Ciegler took top honors in the 200 individual medley (2:01.64) and 100 butterfly (54.83).
In addition to winning all three relays, Stillwater also received victories from Cameron Winters in the 100 freestyle (56.81) and Tate Sorenson (206.75) in diving.
Stillwater 100, Cretin-Derham Hall 74
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Richard Hartmann, Sam Ciegler and Cameron Winters) 1:46.72; 3. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Paul Hartmann, Joey Reiner and Jack DuPaul) 1:54.55.
200 freestyle — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:49.93; 2. Jackson Kogler (St) 1:51.83; 3. Evan Deck (St) 2:07.99.
200 individual medley — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 2:01.64; 3. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:14.33; 4. Richart Hartmann (St) 2:16.88.
50 freestyle — 1. Luke Leonidas (C-DH) 22.84; 3. Cameron Winters (St) 25.68; 4. Jack DuPaul (St) 27.91; 5. Diego Velasco (St) 28.20.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorensen (St) 206.75; 2. Hollund Smith (St) 120.45; 3. Levi Winters (St) 120.20.
100 butterfly — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 54.83; 2. Jackson Kogler (St) 55.64; 3. Evan Deck (St) 1:04.17.
100 freestyle — 1. Cameron Winters (St) 56.81; 3. Paul Hartmann (St) 58.85; 4. Diego Velasco (St) 1:00.80.
500 freestyle — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 5:06.08; 2. Joey Reiner (St) 5:34.59; 3. Nathan Browning (St) 5:45.40.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Paul Hartmann, Jaden Petersen, Richard Hartmann and Jackson Kogler) 1:36.55; 3. Stillwater (Diego Velasco, Jack DuPaul, Cameron Winters and Evan Deck) 1:48.22.
100 backstroke — 1. Ky Pollardcrowghost (C-DH) 56.05; 2. Nathan Volkman (St) 58.11; 3. Joey Reiner (St) 1:02.71; 4. Nathan Browning (St) 1:05.01.
100 breastroke — 1. Luke Leonidas (C-DH) 1:04.02; 2. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:07.59; 4. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:13.51; 5. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:21.10.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Joey Reiner, Jackson Kogler, Jaden Petersen and Sam Ciegler) 3:27.17; 2. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Evan Deck, Diego Velasco and Nathan Volkman) 3:58.14.
