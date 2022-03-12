MINNEAPOLIS — Freshman Jackson Kogler scored points in two individual events and contributed to a relay that also advanced to the finals in the Class AA boys swimming and diving state meet on Saturday, March 5 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
The Ponies scored points in four of the seven events they had entries, finishing 21st in the overall standings with 32.5 points.
Edina swept all three relays and added another individual state title to easily capture its fourth straight state championship with 355 points. Eden Prairie (200) and Minnetonka followed in second and third as Lake Conference teams filled four of the top five spots in the standings.
“It was a pretty fast meet,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “We had in there what we could get in there.”
Stillwater, which graduated the bulk of its lineup from a team that placed sixth at state a year ago, advanced to the consolation finals in four events.
The Ponies closed out the meet with a 10th-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, a one-spot improvement from where they raked after the preliminaries a night earlier. Jaden Petersen, Kogler, Dylan DeAgazio and Sam Ciegler finished with a time of 3:14.37 to match the team’s top finish in an event.
Kogler also finished 10th in the 200 individual medley in a time of 1:55.62, which was more than half a second faster than his time in the prelims (1:56.26). Kogler also finished 11th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 52.41.
Kogler went event faster in the backstroke prelims (51.87), posting a time that moves him up to No. 3 on Stillwater’s all-time list. His time in the 200 IM also places him fifth on the team’s all-time list in the event.
“Going into the season he was not even in the top ten,” Luke said. “He improved five seconds from last year (in the backstroke) and his IM was like eight or nine seconds faster. He’s got a bright future.”
Ciegler, who along with DeAgazio are the only seniors among Stillwater’s six state qualifiers, tied for 11th place in the 500 freestyle with a career best time of 4:45.24. The time places him No. 8 on the team’s all-time list in the event.
He moved up four spots after ranking 15th in the prelims with a time of 4:51.28.
Ciegler also competed in the 200 freestyle, but did not advance to the finals after placing 19th with a time of 1:45.11.
Petersen, a junior, finished 23rd in the prelims of the 200 IM with a time of 1:59.80. He also led off Stillwater’s 200 freestyle relay team that placed 18th in the prelims with a time of 1:30.88. DeAgazio, Joey Reiner and Ciegler also swam on that relay.
Luke said, in general, the Ponies performed better in the finals than during the prelims.
“I thought they looked a little more ‘on’ in the finals,” Luke said.
Sophomore Tate Sorensen finished 19th in diving with an eight-dive score of 200.20 on Thursday, March 10. He moved up one spot from 20th after three dives in the semifinals, but not enough to earn a spot in Saturday’s finals.
“He was sick the day before and didn’t get to dive the day before the meet,” Luke said. “His first three dives were really good, but the fourth dive he kind of missed and now you only have a few dives to make it coming back out of that hole.
“That one dive just kind of messed it up, but he did a good job all year. Diving was a good event for us all year. It kept us in a lot of meets.”
One bright spot was the return some normalcy for the state meet compared to a year ago when spectators were not allowed and awards were mailed out to recipients after the state meet.
“It was a decent state meet,” Luke said. “It was fun to have everything, quote-unquote, back to normal. It was nice to get back to normal.”
Team standings (top 10)
1. Edina 355; 2. Eden Prairie 200; 3. Minnetonka 170; 4. Lakeville South 151; 5. Wayzata 120; 6. Brainerd 118; 7. Chanhassen-Chaska 107; 8. East Ridge 85; 9. Spring Lake Park 77; 10. Eagan 71; 21. Stillwater 32.5.
Individual results
200 medley relay — 1. Edina, 1:31.91.
200 freestyle — 1. Grant Wodny (Duluth) 1:38.73. Prelims: 19. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:45.11.
200 individual medley — 1. Kai Taft (Edina) 1:48.85; 10. Jackson Kogler St) 1:55.62. Prelims: 11. Kogler, 1:56.26; 23. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:59.80.
50 freestyle — 1. Nathan Anderson (Anoka) 20.97.
Diving — 1. Lucas Gerten (Rosemount) 419.40; Semifinals: 19. Tate Sorensen (St) 200.20. Prelims: 20. Sorensen, 139.30.
100 butterfly — 1. Jackson Kehler (Eagan) 49.11.
100 freestyle — 1. Max Kasal (Lakeville South) 45.38.
500 freestyle — 1. Grant Wodney (Duluth) 4:29.19; T11. Sam Ciegler (St) 4:45.24. Prelims: 15. Ciegler, 4:51.28.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Edina, 1:23.76. Prelims: 18. Stillwater (Jaden Petersen, Dylan DeAgazio, Joey Reiner and Sam Ciegler) 1:30.88.
100 backstroke — 1. Luke Logue (Eden Prairie) 48.09; 11. Jackson Kogler (St) 52.41. Prelims: 11. Kogler, 51.87.
100 breastroke — 1. Carson Witte (Minnetonka) 54.31.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Edina, 3:03.87; 10. Stillwater (Jaden Petersen, Jackson Kogler, Dylan DeAgazio and Sam Ciegler) 3:14.37. Prelims: 11. Stillwater, 3:14.23.
