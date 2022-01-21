Stillwater finished first in half the events, but Mounds View had the depth to overtake the Ponies for the victory in the True Team Section 4AA boys swimming and diving meet on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Stillwater Middle School. The Mustangs outscored Stillwater 1,069-971 for a spot in the True Team state meet, which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
“Stillwater performed well, I was proud of that,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “Mounds View was better that day. They have more depth than we do.”
The Ponies missed out on a wild card bid after placing fifth in the paper meet held to determine those four spots in the 12-team state field.
“I thought our best shot was the wild card,” Luke said.
The Ponies defeated Mounds View in the conference opener this season, but depth was the key to the Mustangs pulling ahead in the True Team format. Mounds View finished first in just two events.
Sam Ciegler won two events for the Ponies, touching the wall first in the 200 (1:46.63) and 500 freestyle (4:51.12) races. Jackson Kogler (1:58.92) and Stillwater teammate Jaden Petersen (2:00.23) finished 1-2 in the 200 individual medley. Nathan Volkman placed fifth with a time of 2:06.50 to join Kogler and Petersen with lifetime bests in the event.
“Those kids are swimming well,” Luke said.
Kogler added a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke (55.28) and Petersen was the runner-up in the 100 breastroke (1:03.61). Stillwater also finished first in all three relays.
“Ciegler had some nice times and the 400 free relay swam 3:17 so that was pretty good.”
The Ponies are a work in progress this season.
“It’s coming along,” Luke said. “The new kids are moving forward, but they’re not going to catch some all-conference kid here in eight weeks. Hopefully they stick with it and two seasons from now — it does take two or three seasons to get to that level.”
The times for the younger athletes are similar to the ones in those grades in previous years, but after graduating took out a larger chunk than usual and the Ponies are relying on younger, less experienced swimmings to fill in the gaps.
“The key is to hang with it,” Luke said.
If a team is forced to pull out of the True Team state meet for whatever reason, the Ponies would be next in line, but this will likely be just the second time in 17 years the event has been held that Stillwater was not involved.
Team standings
1. Mounds View 1,069; 2. Stillwater 971; 3. Roseville 651; 4. White Bear Lake 515; 5. North St. Paul 417; 6. St. Paul Central 381.
Individual results
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater A (Alex Kaphingst, Richart Hartmann, Jackson Kogler and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:41.98; 9. Stillwater B (Nathan Volkman, Paul Hartmann, Evan Deck and Nathan Thao) 1:56.31; 13. Stillwater C (Nathan Browning, Jaxon Benson, Sam Loken and Cooper Wanderer) 2:14.89; 17. Stillwater D (Lincoln Wanderer, Jack Howell, Isaac Howard and Thomas Putnam) 2:43.41.
200 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:46.63; 5. Joey Reiner (St) 1:55.26; 9. Evan Deck (St) 2:05.72; 13. Sam Loken (St) 2:21.83.
200 individual medley — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 1:58.92; 2. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:00.23; 5. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:06.50; 11. Paul Hartmann (St) 2:24.66.
50 freestyle — 1. Willy Coborn (NSP) 22.60; 4. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.45; 8. Alex Kaphingst (St) 24.00; 9. Cameron Winters (St) 24.56; 20. Nathan Thao (St) 31.36.
Diving — 1. Cormac Lee (Ros) 329.75; 2. Tate Sorenson (St) 308.50; 4. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 221.35; 5. Levi Winters (St) 186.60.
100 butterfly — 1. Aleczander Zurn (Ros) 53.52; 6. Joey Reiner (St) 59.44; 7. Richard Hartmann (St) 59.94; 10. Evan Deck (St) 1:02.68; 15. Isaac Howard (St) 1:30.49.
100 freestyle — 1. Josh Wallin (MV) 48.67; 4. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 50.29; 8. Cameron Winters (St) 54.35; 16. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:00.76; 22. Cooper Wanderer (St) 1:21.75.
500 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 4:51.12; 8. Nathan Browning (St) 5:40.45; 10. Sam Loken (St) 6:30.34; 14. Nathan Thao (St) 8:00.81.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Jaden Petersen, Joey Reiner, Dylan DeAgazio and Sam Ciegler) 1:31.89; 7. Stillwater B (Richard Hartmann, Paul Hartmann, Jaxon Benson and Isaac Howard) 1:48.44; 16. Stillwater C (Thomas Putnam, Bodie Sheffer, Cooper Wanderer and Jack Howell) 2:11.18; 17. Stillwater D (Jackson Avery, Rex Alsbiston, Judah Motter and Lincoln Wanderer) 2:21.99.
100 backstroke — 1. Josh Wallin (MV) 52.90; 2. Jackson Kogler (St) 55.28; 3. Alex Kaphingst (St) 56.18; 4. Nathan Volkman (St) 56.58; 9. Nathan Browning (St) 1:02.81.
100 breastroke — 1. Campbell Wencel (SPC) 1:03.47; 2. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:03.61; 5. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:07.19; 11. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:11.41; 14. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:20.27.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Jaden Petersen, Joey Reiner, Sam Ciegler and Jackson Kogler) 3:17.37; 6. Stillwater B (Nathan Volkman, Alex Kaphingst, Cameron Winters and Evan Deck) 3:38.72; 12. Stillwater C (Nathan Browning, Sam Loken, Nathan Thao and Isaac Howard) 4:23.37; 17. Stillwater D (Cooper Wanderer, Lincoln Wanderer, Bodie Sheffer and Jack Howell) 5:20.17.
East Ridge 93, Stillwater 87
In a battle of Suburban East Conference unbeaten teams, it was East Ridge that overpowered the Ponies for a 93-87 dual meet victory on Thursday, Jan. 13 at SMS.
The undefeated Raptors ended a Stillwater dual meet winning streak that reached 68 in a row. East Ridge was the most recent team to defeat the Ponies and that was during the 2014 season.
“They were better than us, that’s for sure,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “They have more depth than us and we just run out of people.”
East Ridge won 7 of 12 events and also separated itself with its second relays and more top-three finishers.
Sam Ciegler produced two of Stillwater’s first-place finishes after recording the fastest times in the 200 (1:47.41) and 500 (4:57.80) freestyle events. Jaden Petersen added a victory in the 100 breastroke (1:04.66) and Tate Sorenson won the diving with a score of 217.95.
“I was proud of the guys,” Luke said. “They were competitive and they raced every race down to the end. The guys were competing. We didn’t roll over and play dead. They gave it the best shot we could.”
Stillwater (4-1 SEC, 4-1) closed out the night with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay as Jackson Kogler, Ciegler, Joey Reiner and Petersen turned in a time of 3:20.28.
“Lots of schools can’t say they had a streak going,” Luke said. “You just enjoy what you do and each year you try to do the best you can. The last team to beat us was East Ridge and now they beat us again so we’ll have to work our way up again.”
East Ridge 93, Stillwater 87
200 medley relay — 1. East Ridge, 1:41.75; 2. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Richard Hartmann, Jackson Kogler and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:43.86; 5. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Paul Hartmann, Sam Loken and Cameron Winters) 1:59.57.
200 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:47.41; 4. Joey Reiner (St) 1:55.09; 6. Evan Deck (St) 2:07.78.
200 individual medley — 1. Sven Becker (ER) 1:58.27; 2. Jackson Kogler (St) 2:01.51; 3. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:03.24; 5. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:12.24.
50 freestyle — 1. Brady Sulzbach (ER) 22.81; 4. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 25.00; 5. Cameron Winters (St) 25.16; 6. Thomas Putnam (St) 29.88.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorenson (St) 217.95; 3. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 131.80; 4. Levi Winters (St) 107.05.
100 butterfly — 1. Neil Abrahamson (ER) 53.84; 4. Richard Hartmann (St) 59.06; 5. Evan Deck (St) 1:02.62; 6. Nathan Browning (St) 1:04.88.
100 freestyle — 1. Morgan Gillard (ER) 50.31; 2. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 51.85; 3. Joey Reiner (St) 52.21; 6. Cameron Winters (St) 57.22.
500 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 4:57.80; 5. Dustin Jurca (St) 6:22.80; 6. Sam Loken (St) 6:42.55.
200 freestyle relay — 1. East Ridge, 1:31.16; 2. Stillwater (Dylan DeAgazio, Jaden Petersen, Joey Reiner and Sam Ciegler) 1:34.46; 4. Stillwater (Richard Hartmann, Paul Hartmann, Jaxon Benson and Evan Deck) 1:43.78.
100 backstroke — 1. Sven Becker (ER) 53.27; 2. Jackson Kogler (St) 55.73; 3. Nathan Volkman (St) 59.12; 6. Nathan Browning (St) 1:02.60.
100 breastroke — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:04.66; 2. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:07.21; 5. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:10.48.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Jackson Kogler, Sam Ciegler, Joey Reiner and Jaden Petersen) 3:20.28; 4. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Nathan Volkman, Cameron Winters and Evan Deck) 3:52.00.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
