The Stillwater boys swimming and diving team locked up at least a share of the program’s sixth consecutive Suburban East Conference championship with a 101-75 victory over White Bear Lake on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Stillwater Middle School.
The dual meet victory on Senior Night was the 54th in a row for the Ponies (8-0 SEC, 8-0), who finished first in all 12 events against the Bears — and swept the top three places in five.
“It’s fun to have these things going,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “It’s something to hang our hat on, conference championships are fun. Three of the top 12 (Mounds View and Forest Lake) from True Team (state) are from our conference, and two (East Ridge and Park) that just missed, so I always feel proud about that. For boys and girls, we’re probably the second best conference in the state after the Lake Conference, so we’re proud to win that. Very proud.”
Stillwater can secure the title outright with a victory in the regular season finale at Irondale on Feb. 6.
Against the Bears, Stillwater occupied the top three spots in the 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, diving, 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.
Aidan Bloomquist (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly) and Brodie Watson (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke) each won two events for the Ponies.
Alex Kaphingst won the 200 freestyle in 1:54.56 while Grant Auleciems prevailed in the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:10.39.
Auleciems is one of seven seniors on the team, a strong and productive cast for the Ponies over the years.
“Seven seniors and they’re all section qualifiers,” Luke said. “Six of them should make all-conference and we’ve got a defending state champion, so yeah, it’s kind of a talented group there.”
In addition to Auleciems, this year’s seniors include David Beck, Josiah Fick, Holden Hammerlund, Brandon Pott, Tyson Sonnek and Keller Swanson. Sonnek joined the Ponies this year after his family moved and Swanson moved into the district as a sophomore, but the rest of spent more than a few years in the program.
“They’re all top shelf,” Luke said. “They’ve been around for five or six years. It’s a good group.”
Sonnek surpassed his previous career best by 20-plus points while winning the diving with a score of 287.65, which moved him up to fourth on the program’s all-time list. Pott also fared well while placing second at 231.80, helping to strengthen that event as Fick works his way back from injury.
“Three of this year’s divers are on our top-10 list, so that’s pretty good,” Luke said.
Beck won the 100 breastroke in 1:06.10 and swam on two of Stillwater’s three first-place relays.
The Ponies also received a victory from Javier Rodriguez (5:07.85) in the 500 freestyle.
It was the final home dual meet so Luke moved some kids outside of their strongest events, while allowing an opportunity for others to achieve or solidify their all-conference standing.
“A few of them popped up and a few jumped out on the list, but we have one more week so we’ll see if we can hold that spot,” Luke said. “We’ll see what happens.”
After facing Irondale on Feb. 6, the Ponies will host the JV conference meet on Feb. 15 and the Section 4AA Meet will be held from Feb. 20-22.
Stillwater 101, White Bear Lake 75
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Jack Baude, David Beck, Brodie Watson and Keegan Kogl) 1:47.73; 2. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Richard Hartmann, Nick Nelson and Grant Auleciems) 1:48.20.
200 freestyle — 1. Alex Kaphingst (St) 1:54.56; 3. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:00.97; 4. Wyatt Franklin (St) 2:03.84.
200 individual medley — 1. Grant Auleciems (St) 2:10.39; 2. Jack Baude (St) 2:13.24; 3. Javier Rodriguez (St) 2:14.94.
50 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 22.72; 2. Holden Hammerlund (St) 23.11; 3. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.53.
Diving — 1. Tyson Sonnek (St) 287.65; 2. Brandon Pott (St) 231.80; 3. Tate Sorensen (St) 147.80.
100 butterfly — 1. Aidan Blooomquist (St) 54.18; 2. Holden Hammerlund (St) 57.09; 3. David Beck (St) 58.47.
100 freestyle — 1. Brodie Watson (St) 51.10; 2, tie, Grant Auleciems (St) 52.49 and Jack Baude (St) 52.49.
500 freestyle — 1. Javier Rodriguez (St) 5:07.85; 2. Nick Nelson (St) 5:08.56; 3. Wyatt Franklin (St) 5:31.79.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Grant Auleciems, David Beck, Holden Hammerlund and Keller Swanson) 1:34.93.
100 backstroke — 1. Brodie Watson (St) 58.76; 2. Nathan Volkman (St) 59.76; 4. Joey Reiner (St) 1:07.70.
100 breastroke — 1. David Beck (St) 1:06.10; 2. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:08.13; 5. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:15.04.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Brodie Watson, Dylan DeAgazio, Liam Kubitschek and Keegan Kogl) 3:36.36; 2. Stillwater (Jaden Petersen, Joey Reiner, Wyatt Franklin and Alex Kaphingst) 3:37.72.
