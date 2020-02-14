NEW BRIGHTON — The Stillwater boys swimming and diving team put the finishing touches on another unbeaten dual meet season with a 51-40 Suburban East Conference victory over Irondale on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Irondale High School.
The Ponies finished the regular season with a 9-0 record, running its dual meet winning streak to 55 and capturing the program’s sixth consecutive conference championship. Stillwater’s last dual meet setback came against East Ridge during the 2013-14 season.
“You never want to underestimate a league championship because many teams have never had them or had very few,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “The fact that we have had a few in a row, we want to try and keep that going. We always try to tell them team don’t take this for granted.”
Stillwater had already cleared the most significant hurdles to this year’s title, including fellow True Team state qualifiers Mounds View and Forest Lake, and the Ponies won 10 of 11 events on the way to the victory over Irondale.
Diving is one of Stillwater’s strongest events, but that event was not contested at Irondale because of its five-lane pool. This was the last meet held at this facility, which will be turned into a weight room as the Knights transition to a new eight-lane pool with a diving well for next season.
Grant Auleciems and Sam Ciegler each won two events to lead the way for the Ponies, who also swept all three relays.
Auleciems finished first in the 50 freestyle (23.53) and 100 breastroke (1:02.24) while Ciegler took top honors in the 200 individual medley (2:04.32) and 100 butterfly (55.83).
Stillwater also received first-place finishes from Aidan Bloomquist in the 200 freestyle (1:52.03), Nick Nelson in the 500 freestyle (5:13.78) and Nathan Volkman in the 100 backstroke (1:01.04).
“It was workmanlike,” Luke said. “There wasn’t any spectacular times from either team.”
This marks the 23rd conference title for the Ponies in the 45 seasons Luke has been head coach, dating back to the 1975-76 season. The program has compiled a 327-88-3 record during that time.
After hosting the JV conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 15, the Ponies will compete in the Section 4AA Meet on Feb. 20-22, also at Stillwater Middle School.
Stillwater 51, Irondale 40
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Grant Auleciems, Holden Hammerlund and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:44.64; 3. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Richard Hartmann, Jack Baude and Wyatt Franklin) 1:47.49.
200 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:52.03; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 1:55.34.
200 individual medley — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 2:04.32; 2. Holden Hammerlund (St) 2:07.05.
50 freestyle — 1. Grant Auleciems (St) 23.53; 3. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 24.59.
100 butterfly — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 55.83; 3. Alex Kaphingst (St) 1:01.45.
100 freestyle — 1. Daniel Larson (Ir) 50.77; 2. Holden Hammerlund (St) 50.95; 3. Jaden Petersen (St) 52.60.
500 freestyle — 1. Nick Nelson (St) 5:13.78; 2. Javier Rodriguez (St) 5:23.29.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Jaden Petersen, Brodie Watson, Jack Baude and Aidan Bloomquist) 1:32.89; 2. Stillwater (Holden Hammerlund, Grant Auleciems, Alex Kaphingst and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:34.10.
100 backstroke — 1. Nathan Volkman (St) 1:01.04; 3. Kyle Och (St) 1:07.73.
100 breastroke — 1. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:02.24; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 1:04.47.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Jaden Petersen, Sam Ciegler, Nick Nelson and Brodie Watson) 3:27.97; 2. Stillwater (David Beck, Aidan Bloomquist, Javier Rodriguez and Wyatt Franklin) 3:34.29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.