The Stillwater boys swimming and diving team won seven of nine events during the season-opening Suburban East Conference Relays on Thursday, Dec. 9 at Stillwater Middle School.
The unscored meet featured half of the conference’s teams, including Mounds View, Woodbury, White Bear Lake and Forest Lake. The other SEC teams competed in a similar meet at East Ridge High School.
Stillwater results
400 medley relay — 1. Stillwater A (Jackson Kogler, Paul Hartmann, Sam Ciegler and Dylan DeAgazio) 3:48.12; 8. Stillwater B (Dustin Jurca, Jaxon Benson, Nathan Browning and Jack DuPaul) 4:58.52; Stillwater C (Jonathan Stanton, Sam Loken, Evan Deck and Jack Howell) 5:37.17.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Dylan DeAgazio, Paul Hartmann, Alex Kaphingst and Wyatt Franklin) 1:36.00; 9. Stillwater B (Jack Howell, Peter Severson, Avery Jackson and Cooper Wanderer) 2:34.23; 11. Stillwater C (Jonathan Stanton, Nick Larson, Lincoln Wanderer and Liam Chau) 3:13.10.
4x100 IM relay — 1. Stillwater A (Sam Ciegler, Jaden Petersen, Nathan Volkman and Jackson Kogler) 3:50.92.
Diving — 1. Stillwater A, 187.30; 3. Stillwater B, 101.75.
200 butterfly relay — 1. Stillwater A (Wyatt Franklin, Nathan Browning, Joey Reiner and Alex Kaphingst) 1:47.39.
800 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Sam Ciegler, Nathan Volkman, Evan Deck and Jaden Petersen) 7:47.64.
200 backstroke relay — 1. Stillwater A (Alex Kaphingst, Joey Reiner, Nathan Volkman and Jackson Kogler) 1:43.11; Stillwater B (Jack Howell, Peter Severson, Jackson Avery and Nick Larson) DQ; Stillwater C (Dustin Jurca, Jack DuPaul, Thomas Putnam and Jonathan Stanton) DQ.
200 breastroke relay — 1. Mounds View, 2:09.40; 3. Stillwater A (Paul Hartmann, Jaxon Benson, Nathan Browning and Evan Deck) 2:19.29; Stillwater B (Dustin Jurca, Sam Loken, Cooper Wanderer and Lincoln Wanderer) DQ.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Mounds View, 3:24.65; 2. Stillwater A (Dylan DeAgazio, Wyatt Franklin, Joey Reiner and Jaden Petersen) 3:26.55; 10. Stillwater B (Jaxon Benson, Thomas Putnam, Jack DuPaul and Jackson Avery) 5:04.62; 12. Stillwater C (Peter Severson, Cooper Wanderer, Lincoln Wanderer and Nick Larson) 7:10.17.
