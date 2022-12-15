Winning six of nine events, the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team opened the season with a strong showing in the Suburban East Conference Relays on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Stillwater Middle School.
The meet was not scored, but the Ponies has the upper hand in most events. Stillwater finished first in the 400 medley relay (3:50.72), 200 freestyle relay (1:42.05), 400 individual medley relay (3:49.95), 800 freestyle relay (7:39.30), 200 backstroke relay (1:49.02) and diving (173.45).
“We did win a few events and that was fun to do,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “Even though it’s not scored, it’s still fun to try and win events.”
The meet at Stillwater also included Park, Roseville, White Bear Lake and Irondale. The remaining conference teams competed in a similar meet at East Ridge, inculding the host Raptors, Mounds View, Woodbury, Cretin-Derham Hall and Forest Lake.
“It’s a good way to start the season with all relays,” Luke said. “It was fine for the first meet, but we have a lot of holes to fill.”
Stillwater results
400 medley relay — 1. Stillwater A (Nathan Volkman, Paul Hartmann, Wyatt Fredeen and Jaden Petersen) 3:50.72; 4. Stillwater B (Sam Loken, Jaxon Benson, Zach Cody and Jackson Avery) 4:41.49.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Joey Reiner, Jack DuPaul, Zach Cody and Cameron Winters) 1:42.05; 8. Stillwater B (Jackson Avery, Thomas Putnam, Jack Howell and Bodie Sheffer) 2:18.37.
400 individual medley relay — 1. Stillwater A (Jaden Petersen, Nathan Volkman, Wyatt Fredeen and Jackson Kogler) 3:49.95.
Diving — 1. Stillwater A (Tate Sorensen, Maccon Kubitschek and Grady Flynn) 173.45.
200 butterfly relay — 1. Irondale A, 1:46.39; 2. Stillwater A (Paul Hartmann, Nathan Browning, Cameron Winters and Zach Cody) 1:54.26; 5. Stillwater B (Jaxon Benson, Jackson Avery, Cooper Wanderer and Lincoln Wanderer) 2:19.83.
800 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Jaden Petersen, Jackson Kogler, Joey Reiner and Wyatt Fredeen) 7:39.30.
200 backstroke relay — 1. Stillwater A (Jackson Kogler, Nathan Browning, Sam Loken and Nathan Volkman) 1:49.02; 7. Stillwater B (Cooper Wanderer, Jack DuPaul, Lincoln Wanderer and Peter Severson) 2:24.77.
200 breastroke relay — 1. Roseville A, 2:05.17; 3. Stillwater A (Paul Hartmann, Nathan Browning, Jaxon Benson and Jack Howell) 2:22.43.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Park A, 3:35.60; 8. Stillwater B (Bodie Sheffer, Jack Howell, Cooper Wanderer and Thomas Putnam) 4:55.36; Stillwater A (Joey Reiner, Cameron Winters, Jack DuPaul and Sam Loken) DQ.
