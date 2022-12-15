Winning six of nine events, the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team opened the season with a strong showing in the Suburban East Conference Relays on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Stillwater Middle School.

The meet was not scored, but the Ponies has the upper hand in most events. Stillwater finished first in the 400 medley relay (3:50.72), 200 freestyle relay (1:42.05), 400 individual medley relay (3:49.95), 800 freestyle relay (7:39.30), 200 backstroke relay (1:49.02) and diving (173.45).

