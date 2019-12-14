The Stillwater boys’ swimming and diving team opened its season by hosting the Suburban East Conference Relays on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Stillwater Middle School.
It was an unscored meet featuring five of the league’s 10 teams. East Ridge hosted a similar meet with the remaining teams.
Stillwater finished first in all nine events.
“The guys were swimming pretty fast,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “I thought they looked pretty good for the first meet 10 days in — and we missed two days, one due to storm and one to Thanksgiving, so we’ve only had seven days of practice so they’re pretty raw.”
Forest Lake finished with five second-place finishes while Woodbury finished as the runner-up behind Stillwater in four events. The other teams competing in the meet were Cretin-Derham Hall and Roseville.
Stillwater traveled to Mounds View Dec. 12 for its first conference dual meet at Chippewa Middle School and will compete at the Woodbury Invitational on Dec. 14.
