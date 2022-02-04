MOUNDS VIEW — Sam Ciegler, Jackson Kogler and Jaden Petersen each won two individual events to propel Stillwater to a 92-83 Suburban East Conference boys swimming and diving victory over Irondale on Thursday, Jan. 27 at Edgewood Middle School.
The Ponies (6-1 SEC, 6-1) finished first in 11 of 12 events, including 1-2-3 showings in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle and diving.
Ciegler won the 200 IM (2:01.25) and 100 butterfly (54.46) while Kogler showed his range while taking top honors in the 50 (23.01) and 500 (5:09.93) freestyle events. Petersen recorded the fastest times in the 100 freestyle (50.07) and 100 backstroke (59.11).
Joey Reiner led a sweep of the top three spots in 200 freestyle for the Ponies with a winning time of 1:55.96.
Tate Sorensen posted the top score in diving at 209.50 while teammates Maccon Kubitschek (131.75) and Hollund Smith (109.80) followed in second and third.
Stillwater also took the top spot in all three relays.
Stillwater 92, Irondale 83
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen, Sam Ciegler and Richard Hartmann) 1:45.49; 3. Stillwater (Sam Loken, Paul Hartmann, Evan Deck and Cameron Winters) 1:59.34.
200 freestyle — 1. Joey Reiner (St) 1:55.96; 2. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 1:56.43; 3. Nathan Browning (St) 2:02.40.
200 individual medley — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 2:01.25; 2. Paul Hartmann (St) 2:22.64; 3. Evan Deck (St) 2:27.77.
50 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 23.01; 3. Nathan Volkman (St) 24.39; 5. Richard Hartmann (St) 24.81.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorensen (St) 209.50; 2. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 131.75; 3. Hollund Smith (St) 109.80.
100 butterfly — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 54.46; 5. Diego Velasco (St) 1:07.12; 6. Cameron Winters (St) 1:14.07.
100 freestyle — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 50.07; 2. Joey Reiner (St) 52.52; 3. Richard Hartmann (St) 55.44.
500 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 5:09.93; 2. Nathan Volkman (St) 5:16.13; 3. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 5:17.80.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Richard Hartmann, Joey Reiner, Jackson Kogler and Sam Ciegler) 1:34.77; 3. Stillwater (Diego Velasco, Cameron Winters, Evan Deck and Jack DuPaul) 1:48.24.
100 backstroke — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 59.11; 2. Nathan Browning (St) 1:02.32; 4. Sam Loken (St) 1:11.96.
100 breastroke — 1. Henry Botten (Ir) 1:06.88; 2. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:09.83; 4. Evan Deck (St) 1:16.41; 5. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:20.50.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Jaden Petersen, Joey Reiner, Nathan Volkman and Jackson Kogler) 3:28.32; 3. Stillwater (Diego Velasco, Isaac Howard, Dustin Jurca and Jackson Avery) 4:31.38.
