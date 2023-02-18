WHITE BEAR LAKE — Wyatt Fredeen and Jackson Kogler each won two individual events to help send Stillwater to a 94-87 Suburban East Conference boys swimming and diving victory over the Bears on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the White Bear Area YMCA.
“It went very good,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “I thought the guys were really competitive and it was a good way to end up.”
Fredeen finished first in the 200 freestyle (1:50.61) and 100 butterfly (55.70) while Kogler claimed the top spot in the 500 freestyle (4:58.07) and 100 breastroke (1:02.69).
In addition to placing first in all three relays, Stillwater also received victories from Nathan Browning in the 200 individual medley (2:13.07) and Tate Sorenson in diving (243.90).
“I thought Tate Sorenson did a nic job again,” Luke said. “He’s been really consistent. (Maccon) Kubitschek has done a nice job of improving this year and with (Grady) Flynn it has been the same thing. The divers looked good.”
With the victory in their final dual meet of the season, the Ponies (8-1 SEC, 8-1) locked up sole possession of second place in the conference standings behind East Ridge (9-0).
Even with some big meets coming up, it has been a gratifying season for the Ponies to this point.
“Statistically, East Ridge is a little better than we are, but I thought we overachieved in a few other meets,” Luke said. “It’s what we are. They swam and dove really well to get what they got and to win the True Team section and go to the state meet and perform there is a great.”
This meet provided a final opportunity to fine-tune the lineup for the Section 4AA Meet, which will take place Feb. 23-25 at Stillwater Middle School.
“We’re getting ready for the JV conference meet (on Feb. 18 at East Ridge) and getting ready for the section meet next week,” Luke said. “The JV kids have improved dramatically. It’s easy to forget where some of those kids came from.
“I’m looking forward to see how we finish out the season. Hopefully we finish on an upswing and that will be good.”
Stillwater 94, White Bear Lake 87
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Jaden Petersen, Nathan Volkman, Joey Reiner and Jackson Kogler) 1:43.90; 3. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Paul Hartmann, Cameron Winters and Jack DuPaul) 1:54.21.
200 freestyle — 1. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 1:50.61; 4. Sam Loken (St) 2:07.21; 5. Jackson Avery (St) 2:11.08.
