WHITE BEAR LAKE — Wyatt Fredeen and Jackson Kogler each won two individual events to help send Stillwater to a 94-87 Suburban East Conference boys swimming and diving victory over the Bears on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the White Bear Area YMCA.

“It went very good,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “I thought the guys were really competitive and it was a good way to end up.”

