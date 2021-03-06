It was another dominating performance for the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team, which overwhelmed Irondale for a 94-76 Suburban East Conference victory on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Stillwater Middle School.
It was Senior Night for the Ponies and they celebrated an exceptional class while also clinching at least a share of their seventh straight conference championship. Stillwater (8-0 SEC, 8-0) attempted to secure the title outright when it traveled to White Bear Lake for their regular season finale on Thursday, March 4.
“We’ve been on a pretty good roll lately and with section titles, too, so hopefully we can continue that here,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “We’re just trying to hammer down the section team. It was pretty workman-like.”
The Ponies did set a conference record in the 200 freestyle relay with Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude, Brodie Watson and Will Whittington with a time of 1:26.40. The previous record was set by Stillwater earlier this season.
Eight different Ponies won at least one event, but Sam Ciegler placed first in the 100 (49.69) and 200 freestyle (1:48.08) races.
Stillwater occupied the top three spots in seven of eight individual swimming events and also finished first and second in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. A disqualification by its top team in the 200 medley relay, which was clocked in another conference record time, cost the Ponies a sweep in that event.
“I’m not happy about it, but maybe learned a lesson there,” Luke said.
Brodie Watson led a 1-2-3 finish for the Ponies in the 200 individual medley with a winning time of 2:02.69. Jaden Petersen (2:05.31) and Richard Hartmann (2:16.98) followed in second and third.
Wyatt Franklin won the 50 freestyle in 23.62, followed by teammates Harrison Gimpel (24.02) and Liam Kubischek (24.60) in second and third. Baude prevailed for Stillwater in the 100 butterfly with a time of 53.30.
Whittington (4:38.07), Javier Rodriguez (5:14.56) and Keegan Kogl (5:16.18) claimed the top three spots in the 500 freestyle.
Alex Kaphingst (54.91), Jackson Kogler (56.81) and Nathan Volkman (57.82) delivered strong performances while sweeping the top three spots in the 100 backstroke.
“Those all three are very good,” Luke said. “Kogler and Volkman were for sure lifetime bests and Kaphingst was right near his. I thought that was a pretty good event from top to bottom. Hopefully they can carry that through section.”
Bloomquist won the 100 breastroke for the Ponies while Petersen (1:04.91) and Hartmann (1:07.75) finished second and third.
“Petersen is right down near his section finals time last year and his IM was a lifetime best,” Luke said.
Tate Sorensen (184.48) and Maccon Kubitschek (130.45) placed first and second in diving.
Stillwater 94, Irondale 76
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen, Brodie Watson and Wyatt Franklin) 1:43.87; Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude and Will Whittington) DQ.
200 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:48.08; 2. Nick Nelson (St) 1:52.49; 3. Jackson Kogler (St) 1:55.29.
200 individual medley — 1. Brodie Watson (St) 2:02.69; 2. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:05.31; 3. Richard Hartmann (St) 2:16.98.
50 freestyle — 1. Wyatt Franklin (St) 23.62; 2. Harrison Gimpel (St) 24.02; 3. Liam Kubitschek (St) 24.60.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorensen (St) 184.48; 2. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 130.45.
100 butterfly — 1. Jack Baude (St) 53.30; 3. Harrison Gimpel (St) 58.31; 4. Alex Kaphingst (St) 1:01.08.
100 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 49.69; 2. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 51.74; 3. Wyatt Franklin (St) 53.04.
500 freestyle — 1. Will Whittington (St) 4:38.07; 2. Javier Rodriguez (St) 5:14.56; 3. Keegan Kogl (St) 5:16.81.
200 freestyle relay — *1. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude, Brodie Watson and Will Whittington) 1:26.40; 2. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Jaden Petersen, Wyatt Franklin and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:32.38.
100 backstroke — 1. Alex Kaphingst (St) 54.91; 2. Jackson Kogler (St) 56.81; 3. Nathan Volkman (St) 57.82.
100 breastroke — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 59.00; 2. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:04.91; 3. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:07.75.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Sam Ciegler, Jack Baude and Will Whittington) 3:17.26; 2. Stillwater (Brodie Watson, Jackson Kogler, Dylan DeAgazio and Nick Nelson) 3:26.08.
* SEC record
