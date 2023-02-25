COTTAGE GROVE — East Ridge finished first in six events, including all three relays, but the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team used a balanced approach to take top honors in the Suburban East Conference JV Meet on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Oltman Middle School.

The Ponies totaled 408 points to outdistance East Ridge (368) while Mounds View followed in third with 243 points.

