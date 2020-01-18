Victories in 11 of 12 events propelled Stillwater to a 101-75 Suburban East Conference boys swimming and diving victory over Roseville on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Stillwater Middle School.
Holden Hammerlund, Aidan Bloomquist and Grant Auleciems each won two events for the Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-0), who also received first-place finishes from Josiah Fick (diving), Jack Baude (100 butterfly) and Sam Ciegler (100 backstroke).
Stillwater was able to move some kids out of their normal races, without losing ground on the scoreboard.
“I like doing that as much as I can to give the kids a break and also to see if we can find something we didn’t know,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “The kids compete pretty well.”
Hammerlund (1:50.61) and Nick Nelson (1:57.37) finished first and second in the 200 freestyle. Hammerlund also set the pace in the 500 freestyle with a winning time of 5:06.03, followed in second and third by teammates David Beck (5:08.48) and Nelson (5:11.97).
Auleciems touched the wall in 23.26 to lead a 1-2-3 finish for the Ponies in the 50 freestyle. Dylan DeAgazio (24.61) and Wyatt Franklin (24.82) placed second and third. Auleciems also prevailed in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:01.15.
Bloomquist (2:01.54) took top honors in the 200 individual medley ahead of teammates Brodie Watson (2:04.65) and Ciegler (2:06.69). Bloomquist also led a sweep of the top three spots for Stillwater in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.86. Alex Kaphingst and Nathan Volkman finished second and third.
Stillwater occupied the top three spots in six of nine individual events, including diving with Fick (310.40), Tyson Sonnek (238.70) and Brandon Pott (219.80).
The Ponies were sharp, even with a comfortable lead built early in the evening.
“I’ve been really happy with that,” Luke said. “Knock on wood, but I haven’t seen a letdown. Maybe one of these days, but they always compete, which is good.”
After facing Woodbury in a conference dual on Jan. 16, the Ponies are scheduled to host the True Team Section 4AA Meet on Saturday, Jan. 18. True Team state is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
The ability to try kids in different events and test the depth is important for setting the true team lineup, the coach suggested.
“Going four deep in those relays, you have to really start coming up with a lot of people,” Luke said. “We’ve found some kids that can a 50 or 100 and we’ve had good luck experimenting with that. Especially in the medley relays, you might find someone who can do a 50 better than a 100.”
Stillwater 101, Roseville 75
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Grant Auleciems, Jack Baude and Aidan Bloomquist) 1:40.83; 2. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Jaden Petersen, Brodie Watson and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:48.24.
200 freestyle — 1. Holden Hammerlund (St) 1:50.61; 2. Nick Nelson (St) 1:57.37; 4. Javier Rodriguez (St) 1:59.21.
200 individual medley — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 2:01.54; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 2:04.65; 3. Sam Ciegler (St) 2:06.69.
50 freestyle — 1. Grant Auleciems (St) 23.26; 2. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 24.61; 3. Wyatt Franklin (St) 24.82.
Diving — 1. Josiah Fick (St) 310.40; 2. Tyson Sonnek (St) 238.70; 3. Brandon Pott (St) 219.80.
100 butterfly — 1. Jack Baude (St) 54.21; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 55.58; 4. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 1:00.63.
100 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 49.86; 2. Alex Kaphingst (St) 52.52; 3. Nathan Volkman (St) 56.78.
500 freestyle — 1. Holden Hammerlund (St) 5:06.03; 2. David Beck (St) 5:08.48; 3. Nick Nelson (St) 5:11.97.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Roseville, 1:42.00; 2. Stillwater (Paul Hartmann, Richard Hartmann, Javier Rodriguez and Mateo Rodriguez) 1:44.34.
100 backstroke — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 56.71; 2. Jack Baude (St) 56.96; 3. Alex Kaphingst (St) 57.05.
100 breastroke — 1. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:01.15; 3. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:09.12; 4. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:09.49.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Holden Hammerlund, Brodie Watson, Sam Ciegler and Jack Baude) 3:21.42; 2. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Alex Kaphingst, David Beck and Grant Auleciems) 3:28.29.
