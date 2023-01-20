MAPLEWOOD — The Stillwater boys swimming and diving team is returning to True Team state after claiming the Section 4AA True Team title on Saturday, Jan. 14 at John Glenn Junior High School.
The Ponies outscored Mounds View 808-707 for the top spot in the six-team event to qualify for the True Team state meet on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. St. Paul Central followed in third place with 647 points.
Mounds View eclipsed the Ponies in this event a year ago and veteran coach Brian Luke wasn’t sure his team would have enough to turn that around this season. This will mark Stillwater’s 16th appearance at True Team state in the 18 years it has been conducted.
“I thought it went great,” Luke said. “We didn’t make it last year when we got second to Mounds View and when I walked away last year I thought we had a tough row to hoe to catch them. We had to step it up and they did.”
Stillwater placed first in 8 of 12 events, but that doesn’t always guarantee success in this format with all four entries — including relays — count towards the scoring.
“Our kids swam really fast,” Luke said. “We did start with a light edge on paper but we did gain on them.”
Jackson Kogler, Jaden Petersen and Wyatt Fredeen each finished first in two individual events for the Ponies, who also received an inspired performance from Cameron Winters in his individual events and in the relays. Winters, a junior, finished third in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle.
“Winters had lifetime bests in everything he swam,” Luke said.
Petersen placed first in the 200 individual medley and bettered his lifetime best while winning the 100 breastroke while Fredeen prevailed in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle events.
“The IMers did a nice job there and, just in general, it was pretty good,” Luke said.
Kogler finished first in the 100 and 200 freestyle events. His time in the 200 freestyle moved him onto the team’s all-time top-10 list in the event.
“He can swim basically anything,” Luke said.
Tate Sorensen also finished first for the Ponies in diving with a score of 384.05.
East Ridge, which was Stillwater’s scheduled opponent in a dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 19, also qualified for True Team state from the Suburban East Conference.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 808; 2. Mounds View 707; 3. St. Paul Central 647; 4. White Bear Lake 455; 5. North St. Paul 345; 6. Roseville 18.
Individual results
200 medley relay — 1. Mounds View, 1:40.42; 2. Stillwater A (Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen, Wyatt Fredeen and Cameron Winters) 1:41.95; 4. Stillwater B (Sam Loken, Paul Hartmann, Nathan Browning and Joey Reiner) 1:49.81; 9. Stillwater C (Zach Cody, Jaxon Benson, Noah Vu and Jack DuPaul) 2:01.81; 13. Stillwater D (Noah Danker, Johnathan Stanton, Bodie Sheffer and Cooper Wanderer) 2:14.08.
200 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 1:45.93; 4. Joey Reiner (St) 1:53.75; 7. Sam Loken (St) 2:02.90; 11. Jackson Avery (St) 2:10.94.
200 individual medley — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:58.54; 3. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:08.65; 4. Paul Hartmann (St) 2:13.14; 10. Noah Vu (St) 2:32.15.
50 freestyle — 1. Willy Coburn (NSP) 21.82; 3. Cameron Winters (St) 23.47; 9. Jack DuPaul (St) 25.86; 12. Jaxon Benson (St) 26.17; 18. Johnathan Stanton (St) 29.13.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorensen (St) 384.05; 4. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 126.05; 5. Grady Flynn (St) 97.30.
100 butterfly — 1. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 53.80; 5. Nathan Browning (St) 1:01.32; 8. Zach Cody (St) 1:03.62; 13. Noah Vu (St) 1:11.41.
100 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 47.59; 4. Joey Reiner (St) 51.02; 6. Cameron Winters (St) 51.04; 11. Jack DuPaul (St) 57.20.
500 freestyle — 1. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 4:57.42; 7. Zach Cody (St) 5:45.42; 8. Avery Jackson (St) 5:53.83; 10. Cooper Wanderer (St) 6:08.74.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Jaden Petersen, Cameron Winters, Paul Hartmann and Jackson Kogler) 1:31.43; 8. Stillwater B (Jaxon Benson, Johnathan Stanton, Bodie Sheffer and Jack DuPaul) 1:47.46; 12. Stillwater D (Jackson Avery, Cooper Larson, Noah Danker and Lincoln Wanderer) 2:00.06; 14. Stillwater C (Cooper Wanderer, Jack Howell, Garrett Burggraff and Peter Severson) 2:01.24.
100 backstroke — 1. Josh Wallin (MV) 52.54; 2. Nathan Volkman (St) 55.49; 4. Nathan Browning (St) 58.50; 9. Sam Loken (St) 1:03.42; 17. Noah Danker (St) 1:18.32.
100 breastroke — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:01.08; 4. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:05.12; 12. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:15.36; 18. Johnathan Stanton (St) 1:22.16.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Mounds View, 3:18.85; 2. Stillwater A (Wyatt Fredeen, Joey Reiner, Nathan Volkman and Jackson Kogler) 3:20.64; 6. Stillwater B (Nathan Browning, Sam Loken, Zach Cody and Jackson Avery) 3:49.72; 13. Stillwater C (Noah Vu, Peter Severson, Bodie Sheffer and Cooper Wanderer) 4:29.61; 14. Stillwater D (Noah Danker, Lincoln Wanderer, Jack Howell and Garrett Burggraff) 4:39.17.
Stillwater 96, Forest Lake 81
The Ponies placed first in all 11 swimming events to outdistance Forest Lake 96-81 in a Suburban East Conference meet on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Forest Lake Education Center.
Jaden Petersen (100 and 200 free), Nathan Volkman (200 IM and 500 free) and Wyatt Fredeen (100 fly and 100 breast) each won two individual events to help pace the Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-0).
Jackson Kogler also led a 1-2-3 finish for the Ponies in the 100 backstroke and Cameron Winters took top honors in the 50 freestyle.
Stillwater also finished first in all three relays.
“It was a good conference meet,” Luke said.
Stillwater 96, Forest Lake 81
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Jackson Kogler, Paul Hartmann, Wyatt Fredeen and Cameron Winters) 1:47.39; 3. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Jaxon Benson, Zach Cody and Jack DuPaul) 1:57.30.
200 freestyle — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:51.83; 2. Joey Reiner (St) 1:57.89; 5. Sam Loken (St) 2:11.64.
200 individual medley — 1. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:09.70; 2. Paul Hartmann (St) 2:16.87; Jackson Kogler (St) DQ.
50 freestyle — 1. Cameron Winters (St) 24.57; 5. Jack DuPaul (St) 26.93; 6. Jackson Avery (St) 29.37.
Diving — 1. Jamison Livermore (FL) 183.35; 3. Tate Sorensen (St) 177.50; 4. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 135.45.
100 butterfly — 1. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 55.77; 2. Nathan Browning (St) 1:02.09; 4. Zach Cody (St) 1:04.44.
100 freestyle — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 50.15; 2. Joey Reiner (St) 53.34; 3. Cameron Winters (St) 54.55.
500 freestyle — 1. Nathan Volkman (St) 5:16.10; 5. Jackson Avery (St) 6:00.40; 6. Jaxon Benson (St) 6:05.77.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Joey Reiner, Paul Hartmann and Jaden Petersen) 1:37.01; 4. Stillwater (Jack DuPaul, Jaxon Benson, Johnathan Stanton and Jackson Avery) 1:52.38.
100 backstroke — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 54.78; 2. Nathan Browning (St) 1:01.25; 3. Sam Loken (St) 1:04.54.
100 breastroke — 1. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 1:04.45; 2. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:09.84; 4. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:17.74.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Jackson Kogler, Joey Reiner, Nathan Volkman and Sam Loken) 3:32.29; 2. Stillwater (Jaden Petersen, Wyatt Fredeen, Nathan Browning and Zach Cody) 3:33.11.
