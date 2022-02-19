ROSEVILLE — Despite finishing first in just 5 of 12 events, Stillwater held off Roseville for a 97-85 Suburban East Conference boys swimming and diving victory on Thursday, Feb. 10 at Parkview Center School.
Clinging to a 71-67 lead with just three events remaining, the Ponies (8-1 SEC, 8-1) separated themselves by sweeping the top three spots in the 100 backstroke and 100 breastroke to secure the victory.
“Roseville lined up pretty good,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “Coming out of the 200 free relay I think we were ahead by four, but luckily we went 1-2-3 in the back and breast and blew it apart there. We don’t have the world’s greatest depth, but we had more and they kind of ran out of personnel and we had the ability to do that (in the backstroke and breastroke). It was competitive.”
The Raiders outscored Stillwater 10-4 in the 200 freestyle relay. It was a tight battle for first and Roseville (1:33.52) prevail by just a hundredth of a second over the Stillwater team (1:33.53) of Sam Ciegler, Joey Reiner, Dylan DeAgazio and Jaden Petersen.
“You can’t get any closer than that,” Luke said. “I have not seen in the last year or two and event that was just a hundredth of a second. Both the anchors had great times, but their kid won by a fingernail. I don’t think the human eye could even pick that up.”
With the Raiders closing within four points in the meet, Stillwater responded quickly and with authority.
Jackson Kogler (55.58), Nathan Volkman (57.40) and Nathan Browning (1:03.65) occupied the top three spots for the Ponies in the 100 backstroke and teammates Petersen (1:05.26), Richard Hartmann (1:06.65) and Paul Hartmann (1:09.61) followed with a sweep in the 100 breastroke to seal the victory.
Stillwater started the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay, led by Volkman, Petersen, Kogler and Ciegler touching the wall first in a time of 1:45.16 and Browning, Paul and Richard Hartmann and Cameron Winters holding off the Raiders for second with a time of 1:52.20.
The Ponies also received first-place finishes from Petersen in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:04.25 and Ciegler in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:59.08.
Stillwater held onto second place in the overall conference standings behind undefeated East Ridge (9-0), which defeated the Ponies 93-87 on Jan. 13.
It ended a run of seven consecutive SEC titles for the Ponies, who have won 72 of their last 73 conference dual meets.
“East Ridge is definitely leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of us,” Luke said. “It would have been fun to win (the conference), but there’s East Ridge had the best team in the conference for sure.”
After competing in the JV conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 19, the Ponies will host the Section 4AA Meet at Stillwater Middle School on Feb. 24-26. The state meet will be conducted at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center on March 3-5.
Stillwater 97, Roseville 85
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen, Jackson Kogler and Sam Ciegler) 1:45.16; 2. Stillwater (Nathan Browning, Paul Hartmann, Richard Hartmann and Cameron Winters) 1:52.20.
200 freestyle — 1. Alexander Zurn (Ros) 1:52.69; 2. Joey Reiner (St) 1:55.29; 4. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 1:58.32; 5. Evan Deck (St) 2:05.63.
200 individual medley — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:04.25; 2. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:09.38; 5. Paul Hartmann (St) 2:23.48.
50 freestyle — 1. Gabriel Rogers (Ros) 23.07; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 23.45; 3. Cameron Winters (St) 24.91; 6. Jack DuPaul (St) 27.83.
Diving — 1. Peter Carpenter (Ros) 238.65; 2. Tate Sorenson (St) 208.05; 3. Martin Restrepo (St) 176.75; 5. Levi Winters (St) 128.50.
100 butterfly — 1. Alexander Zurn (Ros) 54.03; 2. Jackson Kogler (St) 55.91; 3. Richard Hartmann (St) 58.99; 4. Evan Deck (St) 1:03.79.
100 freestyle — 1. Gabriel Rogers (Ros) 49.53; 3. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 53.23; 5. Nathan Browning (St) 57.16; 6. Cameron Winters (St) 57.78.
500 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 4:59.08; 3. Joey Reiner (St) 5:26.96; 4. Diego Velasco (St) 5:46.74.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Roseville, 1:33.52; 2. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Joey Reiner, Dylan DeAgazio and Jaden Petersen) 1:33.53; 4. Stillwater (Diego Velasco, Jack DuPaul, Evan Deck and Cameron Winters) 1:46.28.
100 backstroke — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 55.58; 2. Nathan Volkman (St) 57.40; 3. Nathan Browning (St) 1:03.65.
100 breastroke — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:05.26; 2. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:06.65; 3. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:09.61.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Roseville, 3:28.21; 2. Stillwater (Joey Reiner, Richard Hartmann, Evan Deck and Jackson Kogler) 3:37.45; 3. Stillwwater (Nathan Volkman, Nathan Browning, Jack DuPaul and Dylan DeAgazio) 3:51.13.
