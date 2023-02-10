Honored as part of Senior Night, Nathan Volkman and Jaden Petersen each won two individual events to help pace Stillwater to a 99-76 Suburban East Conference boys swimming and diving victory over Irondale on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Stillwater Middle School.

Jackson Kogler also collected two individual victories for the Ponies (7-1 SEC, 7-1) prevailed in 11 of 12 events.

Tags

Load comments