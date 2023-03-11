MINNEAPOLIS — Sophomore Jackson Kogler delivered two all-state performances to pace the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team in the Class AA state meet on Saturday, March 4 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
The Ponies were represented in the finals in four events and finished with 50 points to place 17th overall. It was a slight improvement from a year ago when Stillwater finished 21st with 32.5 points.
“I thought the guys did well,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said.
Eden Prairie ended Edina’s run of four consecutive state championships, overtaking the Hornets 263.5-219 for the top spot in the team standings. Prior Lake followed in third with 194 points.
Kogler finished fourth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:52.41 and matched that with a fourth-place showing in the 100 backstroke in 50.58 to earn all-state honors in both events.
Senior Luke Logue of Eden Prairie touched the wall first in both events, winning the IM in 1:49.28 and the backstroke in 47.74.
It was a nice time drop and climb in the standings for Kogler compared to a year ago when he placed 10th in the IM (1:55.62) and 11th in the backstroke (52.41).
“He got faster,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “He was like 1:54 last year and 1:52 this year. His back was low 52 and he went 50.5. It’s a dramatic improvement and he’s got a huge upside. He does have a few things to work on, which is good to know, but he does a lot of things really well. He can swim basically any stroke, which obviously speaks well for his IM.”
He also peaked down the stretch, improving on his section meet in the state prelims on March 3 and then coming back strong in the finals.
“He got faster each time,” Luke said. “The section finals got faster and in the state prelims and he was faster in the state finals. I wish we could all do that. He did that last year, too, he kept getting faster and that’s a tough thing to do. He seems to be able to do it consistently and that’s an attribute to the way he races. The bigger the stage, the bigger the performance.”
Kogler also anchored Stillwater’s 400 freestyle relay team that placed 11th in a time of 3:13.53 with help from Wyatt Fredeen, Jaden Petersen and Joey Reiner.
The Ponies went slightly faster in the prelims (3:12.68), but ranked ninth to narrowly miss a spot in the championship finals after finishing just .03 behind Lakeville North (3:12.65).
“The only negative was we missed all-state in the 400 free relay. That was kind of a bummer,” Luke said. “Three one-hundredths, so that was pretty dang close, but it is what it is. It’s called athletics. That’s about 1 inch at that speed, so pretty dang close.”
Reiner swam at state in the 200 freestyle relay a year ago and provided solid legs in the prelims and finals of the 400 freestyle relay this year.
“He did a great job,” Luke said. “He did two 49s and that was the first time he’s broken 50, but he did it in both the prelims and the finals so that’s good consistency.”
Fredeen, who was making his first state appearance, also advanced to the finals for the Ponies in the 500 freestyle, placing 13th with a time of 4:47.56. It was a strong showing for the junior based on his relative inexperience in the event and the more than eight-second drop after winning the section meet with a time of 4:55.85.
“That was a fast event,” Luke said. “He only swam it like three times during the year, but that was a like a 10-second drop from True Team section.”
Fredeen easily qualified for the finals in 11th place with a time of 4:49.12 after ranking 16th among qualifiers entering the state meet.
It was also rewarding after Fredeen finished third at sections in the 200 individual medley and narrowly missed the state qualifying standard.
“He just missed cut-off in the 200 IM, but if he made it he would have made the finals there, too,” Luke said. “He’s a very good swimmer.”
The decision to move out of the butterfly and into the 500 freestyle came midway through the season and it paid off.
“We were swimming him in the fly during the year, but I thought maybe he hit a plateau in that event and then you look at the section we there were a slew of flyers,” Luke said. “The 500 seemed a little more open and when he did swim it, he was pretty decent. We thought that would be a better event and I believe we did make the right decision.”
Petersen, who is Stillwater’s only senior in the state meet, contributed a 13-th place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:58.56. He also qualified for state in the 100 freestyle, but did not advance to the finals after placing 20th in prelims with a time of 48.65.
“His IM was very nice,” Luke said. “He was just a little off the mark on that 100 free, but he was pumped to make the finals in the IM and did a nice job in the 400 free relay.
“He’s a great leader and he elevates the other swimmers. He did a really great job for us down there, leading and motivating.”
The Ponies also qualified Tate Sorensen for state in diving, but the junior narrowly missed advancing after placing 21st in prelims with a score of 1:47.55 — which was less than a point behind the last qualifier for the semifinals.
“He just missed cut for top 20,” Luke said. “He had a good first couple dives and next three were not up to his standards. He has the talent to do it, he just needs a little more experience. He’s an excellent diver, but on that level you need experience to draw on because there is so much pressure on everything you do.”
Stillwater featured a total of seven entries in six events, but there was drama in the other events as well to make for an exciting evening.
“It was a fun meet to watch,” Luke said. “There were some good races to watch in there, the 200 free, the 500 free and the 200 free relays there were very exciting finishes for the top one, two or three spots. They were close for first and second and with the human eye you couldn’t pick out half those finishes.”
It was a solid state meet and a rewarding season overall for the Ponies.
“We didn’t win, we didn’t get in the top 10, but for what we had there they did well,” Luke said. “They did well in the section meet and did well in the JV conference meet, so you take what you can get.”
The Ponies placed second in the Suburban East Conference behind East Ridge, which placed seventh at the MSHSL state meet, and finished as the runner-up in Section 4AA. Stillwater also qualified for the True Team state meet and won the JV conference title, which provides optimism going forward even with numerous individuals whose season ended before the state meet.
“I would say especially those young kids that weren’t in the state meet, but from where they were last year to this year was really cool,” Luke said. “Cooper Wanderer a year ago was in last place in the JV conference meet and this year he was in the consolation heat of the 500 (at sections) with a 5:40 — that was a two-and-a-half-minute improvement after going 7:50 (a year ago). That was really cool. Jackson Avery was last place in the JV meet a year ago and this year he was in two consolation heats at sections. There were other kids who didn’t go that far, but if we can keep everybody around for six years they should be OK.
“It is interesting, because with some kid who is in seventh grade and you just never know. The key is to hang around and keep working at it.”
Team standings (top 10)
1. Eden Prairie 263.5; 2. Edina 219; 3. Prior Lake 194; 4. Minnetonka 161; 5. Lakeville South 152; 6. Wayzata 138; 7. East Ridge 110; 8. Chanhassen-Chaska 108; 9. Lakeville North 104; 10. Rosemount 79.5; 17. Stillwater 50.
Individual results
200 medley relay — 1. Eden Prairie, 1:32.19.
200 freestyle — 1. Micah Davis (St. Cloud Tech-Cathedral/Rocori/Becker) 1:37.68.
200 individual medley — 1. Luke Logue (Eden Prairie) 1:49.28; 4. Jackson Kogler (St) 1:52.41; 13. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:58.56. Prelims: 3. Kogler, 1:54.23; 12. Petersen, 1:57.98.
50 freestyle — 1. Braden Ripken (Spring Lake Park) 20.69.
Diving — 1. Lucas Gerten (Rosemount) 480.60. Prelims: 21. Tate Sorensen (St) 147.65.
100 butterfly — 1. Micah Davis (St. Cloud Tech-Cathedral/Rocori/Becker) 48.41.
100 freestyle — 1. Evan Witte (Minnetonka) 45.31. Prelims: 20. Jaden Petersen (St) 48.65.
500 freestyle — 1. Jiarui Xue (Edina) 4:31.26; 13. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 4:47.56. Prelims: 11. Fredeen, 4:49.12.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Eden Prairie, 1:24.33.
100 backstroke — 1. Luke Logue (Eden Prairie) 47.74; 4. Jackson Kogler (St) 50.58. Prelims: 4. Kogler, 50.88.
100 breastroke — 1. Max Scheurer (Centennial) 55.47.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Eden Prairie, 3:06.86; 11. Stillwater (Wyatt Fredeen, Jaden Petersen, Joey Reiner and Jackson Kogler) 3:13.53. Prelims: 9. Stillwater, 3:12.68.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.