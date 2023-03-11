MINNEAPOLIS — Sophomore Jackson Kogler delivered two all-state performances to pace the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team in the Class AA state meet on Saturday, March 4 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

The Ponies were represented in the finals in four events and finished with 50 points to place 17th overall. It was a slight improvement from a year ago when Stillwater finished 21st with 32.5 points.

