Two-time Stillwater Area High School state diving champion Josiah Fick is listed among this year’s recruiting class for the University of Minnesota men’s swimming and diving program.
Fick, a senior who was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Suburban East Conference and Section 4AA champion Stillwater Ponies, was named as a member of the team’s 13 recruits set to join the men’s program for the 2020-21 season.
“It’s been my goal since I started diving in eighth grade to compete for the University of Minnesota,” Fick said in a U of M press release. “Both the coaching staff and the facilities are top notch and the team is outstanding as well.”
Fick, who went undefeated his junior and seniors seasons, won three straight individual section titles and was a five-time state qualifier for the Ponies. He set the section record with a personal best 11-diving total of 545.10 while winning this year’s section crown, despite being hampered by a back injury throughout much of the second half of the season.
Not surprisingly, he was named the Section 4AA Diver of the Year.
Fick’s six-dive personal best of 372.05 is a school record by more than 37 points.
He made steady progress throughout his career at Stillwater. After failing to advance into the semifinals during his first two trips to state, Fick finished ninth as a sophomore before ascending to the top of the podium the last two years.
Last summer, Fick placed 24th in the 3-meter springboard and 25th in the 1-meter springboard events while competing in the 16-18 Junior Olympics age group at the USA Diving Zone D Championships.
“We are thrilled to welcome this very large and impactful class to the University of Minnesota,” said Gophers assistant coach Jesse Moore, who noted the team attracted recruits from across the country and beyond.
“Coach (Kelly) Kremer and our staff have a long-term vision for our swimming and diving teams to achieve success at the highest levels in the NCAA, nationally and internationally, and the abilities of this group of student-athletes perfectly reflect that vision. We are even more proud of this group because they reflect the values that are important to our team, staff and the University of Minnesota.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.