After capturing his second individual state championship last winter, Josiah Fick collected one last honor as a member of the Stillwater boys swimming and diving program this summer.
Fick, a University of Minnesota diving recruit, received All-America honors from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
“He’s an elite diver and going Division I — and rightly so,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “Yeah, he’s really good.”
Fick capped an injury-plagued senior season with a comfortable victory at the state meet. He posted a nearly 85-point victory to claim his second gold medal in as many years. The five-time state qualifier also placed ninth as a sophomore in 2018.
His winning score at state was 462.95, well ahead of his winning total of 389.35 the previous year.
Earning All-American honors in swimming is based on times, but for diving there is a minimum score you must achieve on an 11-dive list for consideration. Video of an athlete’s dives from that meet are then submitted and an independent panel scores the submissions and creates the list of All-Americans from that.
“It’s kind of a qualified procedure,” Luke said. “When you submit the video, it’s only the dives. All the judges see is the dives, not scores, so they’re not tilted.”
Noah Duperre of New Albany, Ohio, was chosen the one-meter driving national champion.
A back injury kept sidelined Fick for nearly a month this season and created uncertainty in his pursuit of another state title.
“His junior year (at state) he had a fever of 101 or 102 and then this year he got that back injury in January and couldn’t dive for three or four weeks,” Luke said. “He had just gotten back in, but had he been healthy I think he would have been 10 to 15 percent higher on those scores.”
Fick was undefeated during his last two seasons.
“His body control is unbelievable, where he’s spinning like that and can just stop when he goes into the water,” Luke said.
Stillwater boasts five state diving champions in its boys and girls programs. Steve Hamerski, who later dove at the University of Michigan, was an individual state champion in 1986 John Schmidt captured back-to-back titles before graduating in 2002 and taking his talents to the University of Minnesota.
For the Stillwater girls, Maggie Keefer was a two-time state diving champion (2008 and 2009) and Liz Click added a state title in 2014. Keefer and Click each continued their diving careers at the University of Minnesota.
All five of those athletes were named high school All-Americans.
Luke is quick to credit long-time Stillwater diving coach Carrie Madline, who was a swimmer for Luke before joining the staff in the early 1990s.
“Our diving coach had to take a medical leave and I just said ‘do you want to do it.’ She took over and has done it for like 28 years,” Luke said. “I consider her the best high school diving coach in the state. All the all-conference, all-state and state champions, I don’t think too many of have done that if you look at the overall for 30 years and the consistency.”
