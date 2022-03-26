A steady leader and consistent performer all season, senior Sam Ciegler was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team on Sunday, March 6.

Ciegler competed at state in four events for the Ponies, finishing in a tie for 11th in the 500 freestyle and contributing to a 10th-place finish with Jaden Petersen, Jackson Kogler and Dylan DeAgazio in the 400 freestyle relay. Ciegler also competed at state in the 200 freestyle and in the 200 freestyle relay.

He also joined a group of seven Ponies to receive All-Suburban East Conference honors, a list that also includes Petersen, Kogler, DeAgazio, Nathan Volkman, Joey Reiner and diver Tate Sorensen.

The Ponies finished the season with an 8-1 record to place second in the SEC. Stillwater also placed second in the True Team Section 4AA Meet and was the runner-up in the Section 4AA Meet.

Also announced at the banquet is that Volkman, Petersen, Evan Deck and Thomas Putnam will serve as captains for next year’s team.

Boys swimming and diving

All-Conference: Sam Ciegler, Tate Sorensen, Jaden Petersen, Nathan Volkman, Joey Reiner, Jackson Kogler and Dylan DeAgazio; State qualifiers: Sam Ciegler, Jackson Kogler, Jaden Petersen, Tate Sorensen, Dylan DeAgazio and Joey Reiner; Most Valuable Athlete: Sam Ciegler; Captains elect: Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen, Evan Deck and Thomas Putnam.

