OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Riding a run of close victories in section play the past two seasons, it was the narrow misses that contributed to the Stillwater boys soccer team falling to second-seeded Woodbury 1-0 in the Section 4AAA championship game on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Stillwater Area High School.
The top-seeded Ponies (17-2) had won five of the previous six section championships — including three overtime/shootout victories to claim the title a year ago and another penalty kick shootout to decide things in the semifinals this season — but Woodbury (13-1-3) emerged for its first section title since 2011.
Stillwater defeated the Royals 3-2 in overtime to claim the section title a year ago.
“They’re a good team, ranked fourth in the state, so it wasn’t like an upset,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “I thought we played better than they did, especially in the second half, but soccer is unlike any other game and more prone to those types of transitions.”
Stillwater defeated the Royals 3-1 earlier this season on the way to the program’s fifth conference title in the past seven seasons.
After a scoreless opening half, Evan Mountain headed a pass into the net in the 50th minute to provide the game-winner.
“In that moment they caught us maybe a little out of position in the two or three moments right before the ball was headed in,” Smothers said.
The Ponies continued applying pressure, but came up empty each time while trying to pull even.
“We had five or six chances inside six or seven yards and you miss or their goalkeeper makes the save, that’s just soccer. I couldn’t ask any more of the players,” Smothers said. “I don’t know if there was anything else we could have done. I look at the last 12 minutes of their game and two or three saves their keeper has to make or the two we hit wide, we did everything possible, but it just wasn’t meant to be.”
The coach expected a battle in a section where St. Paul Central’s 12-4-3 record could only earn the Minutemen a No. 5 seed. He was happy for the opportunity even while lamenting the end result.
“We had a long talk afterwards and nothing changes for me,” Smothers said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. Soccer is the one sport where it never seems quite fair, It’s prone to these types of moments where balance is hinged on such a fine moment and that’s what happened. We talked about and addressed it in the pre-game, this is why you love the game and have trained your whole lives, but win or lose — and somebody is going to lose — but this is still the game you want to play and want to be in.
“I’ve seen this because my son won a state championship with me in 2018. The next day, you’re still done playing soccer. To be in the position you are is the most important and the result is secondary if you play your heart out and I thought we played with a lot of determination and we executed our game plan really well.”
Stillwater created opportunities in the second half, but nothing came easy against the Royals.
“We struggled with breaking their press all game,” Smothers said.
The coach also said Woodbury’s effectiveness on the throw-ins and corner kicks reminded him of what has made the Ponies so dangerous in recent years.
“They dominated the middle of the field where we needed to transition into the attack better,” Smothers said. “We didn’t start off great and we let their energy impact us but didn’t react negatively. Woodbury is a typical Stillwater team. They rely on set pieces and long throws to create their goal scoring opportunities. We are small and fast and quick and agile and possession based.”
Woodbury’s goal took place shortly after a strong scoring chance by the Ponies clanked off the crossbar.
“They took advantage of the opportunity they had and we did not take advantage of the opportunities we had.”
It marked the first time since 2019 the Stillwater boys and girls teams did not sweep the section titles.
“It was a really good season for the boys,” Smothers said. “I’m really excited for the girls and Mike (Huber), but it’s a shame we’re not going to be able to join them.”
Woodbury 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 0 0 — 0
Wo — 50:00 — Evan Mountain (NA)
Stillwater 2, SP Central 1 (SO)
At Oak Park Heights, meeting in the section semifinals for the second year in a row, Stillwater escaped with another thrilling shootout victory to advance with a 2-1 victory over St. Paul Central on Saturday, Oct. 15 at SAHS.
The Ponies worked hard in the second half to avoid relying on penalty kicks to decide the outcome for the second straight year, but a remarkable showing by goalkeeper Landon Huber took much of the drama out of the shootout.
Central went first in the shootout and hit the post with the first attempt and Huber stopped each of the next three. Stillwater found the net on its first and third attempts with Colin Vilme and Liam Moreira. The Ponies sealed it when Central was denied on its fourth try.
“We were going to have two chances to win no matter what, but when he missed that was it,” said Smothers, who marveled at Huber’s knack in goal. “Landon stopping four in a row, that is something I’ve never seen.”
Antonio Lee scored on a free kick 10 minutes into the first half to provide a 1-0 lead for the Minutemen. It was their first shot of the game.
“The goal really brought them more confidence going forward and it opened up some chances for them,” Smothers said.
Moreira eventually broke through for the Ponies in the 75th minute, scoring on a penalty kick to pull even at 1-all.
“We should have had two goals prior to that,” Smothers said. “Their keeper made some really good saves.”
The Ponies have not trailed much during the season, but the coach was pleased with how they responded with their season hanging in the balance.
“It was a test of our resolve,” Smothers said. “We haven’t been behind for any length of time really all season. The only two teams that have been up on us was Hudson for 40 minutes, but it was early, and Eastview was up 3-1 on us, but only for about five minutes. The only time we’ve really been behind was East Ridge and that was with seven minutes left, so it was interesting to watch our guys deal with it.”
The Ponies wanted to continue pressing in the two overtime periods.
“We got into overtime and we created all the opportunities,” Smothers said. “They were playing conservatively, but I wanted to make sure we stayed aggressive. We wanted to keep playing.”
St. Paul Central 0 1 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 1 0 0 — 2
SPC — 50:00 — Antonio Lee (free kick)
St — 75:00 — Liam Moreira (penalty kick)
