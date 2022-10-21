OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Riding a run of close victories in section play the past two seasons, it was the narrow misses that contributed to the Stillwater boys soccer team falling to second-seeded Woodbury 1-0 in the Section 4AAA championship game on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Stillwater Area High School.

The top-seeded Ponies (17-2) had won five of the previous six section championships — including three overtime/shootout victories to claim the title a year ago and another penalty kick shootout to decide things in the semifinals this season — but Woodbury (13-1-3) emerged for its first section title since 2011.

