ST. PAUL — The schedule produced a deciding game and the Stillwater boys soccer team took advantage while dispatching the Raiders 3-1 to capture the Suburban East Conference championship outright on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.

The teams entered the conference showdown tied atop the standings, with the winner claiming the title. A draw would have created three-way tie for the SEC crown with Stillwater (8-1 SEC, 16-1), Cretin-Derham Hall (7-2, 14-3) and Woodbury (7-1-1, 11-1-3), which blanked Mounds View 4-0 in its final regular season game.

