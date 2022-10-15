ST. PAUL — The schedule produced a deciding game and the Stillwater boys soccer team took advantage while dispatching the Raiders 3-1 to capture the Suburban East Conference championship outright on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
The teams entered the conference showdown tied atop the standings, with the winner claiming the title. A draw would have created three-way tie for the SEC crown with Stillwater (8-1 SEC, 16-1), Cretin-Derham Hall (7-2, 14-3) and Woodbury (7-1-1, 11-1-3), which blanked Mounds View 4-0 in its final regular season game.
Ponies coach Jake Smothers was pleased with the victory and the program’s fifth conference title in the last seven seasons, but the team has even higher aspirations.
“Our goals are bigger than this,” Smothers said. “If this is all we get out of the season, it’s not going to feel great. I told them we always celebrate wins and winning the conference, which we haven’t won in a couple of years, but it was the idea that they had to raise their level emotionally in this game was the takeaway for me. This mentality is going to be what you need for the next six games.”
The victory also secured the top seed for the Ponies in the rugged Section 4AAA tournament, which is home to three of the top six ranked teams in the state. Stillwater opened with a 5-0 quarterfinal victory over eighth-seeded Tartan and will host fifth-seeded St. Paul Central in the semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.
Stillwater was in a good position after scoring two first-half goals against the Raiders, but things tightened up when Diego Giles Quiroz answered with a goal for Cretin-Derham Hall in the 33rd minute.
Colin Vilme scored on a penalty kick that Miki Taddess drew in the 11th minute to provide an early 1-0 lead for the Ponies. Vilme struck again in the 28th minute on an assist from Sam Marshall to provide a two-goal cushion.
“We felt like we were the better team going into halftime, but it was tight,” Smothers said. “I was hoping 2-0 would be enough.”
Stillwater created more chances in the second half and was able to add some insurance with 12 minutes remaining as Liam Moreira scored from about 25 yards out on an assist from Dom Dobier.
“There wasn’t much drama after that,” Smothers said.
Derek Dopkins finished with four saves for the Ponies, including two directly off corner kicks and another on a strong scoring chance for the Raiders.
“The second half we missed three really good chances to score, but they also had a play on a really good shot and Derek made a big save,” Smothers said. “Things calmed down after that.”
Stillwater outscored its conference opponents by a combined 42-5 this season on the way to the program’s 23rd conference title since 1985.
“We hadn’t put much emphasis on results to the players even though we had 14 wins going in,” Smothers said. “We have coached to make the players better and maybe that played a part, but we went into this game knowing whoever wins is going to win the conference — but also if you don’t win this game you’re looking at a three or four seed, so it was a significant game.
“We talked to the boys in pregame that it was going to feel like a playoff game and we wanted to see them come through the way that they did. Last year’s team always played head up, very aggressive and very competitive and emotional about everything they did and that’s how they survived, more emotional than technical. This team is kind of doing their own thing and they play soccer really well.”
Stillwater 2 1 — 3
Cretin-Derham Hall 1 0 — 1
St — 11:00 — Colin Vilme (penalty kick)
St — 28:00 — Vilme (Sam Marshall)
C-DH — 33:00 — Diego Giles Quiroz (unassisted)
St — 68:00 — Liam Moreira (Dom Dobier)
Stillwater 5, Tartan 0
At Oak Park Heights, with all three of their section games going to overtime a year ago, the Ponies were pleased to avoid much of that drama while cruising to a 5-0 victory over Tartan in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AAA tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Stillwater Area High School.
Three first-half goals helped put the coach at ease against an opponent Smothers said was remarkably strong for a No. 8 seed. Stillwater also defeated the Titans (5-10-1) 6-0 earlier this season.
“It’s been a while, but a section game I could relax in,” Smothers said. “Tartan is not a bad soccer team. They have good players and do good things, but they just don’t have quite as much as a group. They can compete well and there were moments they caused us trouble, but we played really, really well tonight. All five goals were really nice. Tartan did not back down by any stretch.”
Colin Vilme opened the scoring for Stillwater in the eighth minute on an assist from Sebastian Arco.
Liam Moreira scored on a corner kick from Blaine Batchelor midway through the first half and Miki Taddess scored after earning a penalty kick in the 29th minute to provide a 3-0 lead.
Taddess wasn’t finished as he also added a goal six minutes into the second half for a four-goal margin. Diego Davila also got into the act with a blistering shot from long range that found the net in the 60th minute for the final margin.
“We played well,” Smothers said. “Tartan is one of those eight seeds that in a lot of other sections would be a four or five seed, so it required us to play well to get the goals we did.”
Landon Huber finished with two saves in goal for the Ponies.
Tartan 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 3 2 — 5
St — 8:00 — Colin Vilme (Sebastian Arco)
St — 20:00 — Liam Moreira (Blaine Batchelor)
St — 29:00 — Miki Taddess (penalty kick)
St — 46:00 — Taddess (Moreira)
St — 60:00 — Diego Davila (NA)
