OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Scoring three times during an eight-minute stretch in the second half, the Stillwater boys soccer team pulled away for a 4-0 victory over North St. Paul in the semifinals of the Section 4AA tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Stillwater Area High School.
Senior Gora Gora provided two of those goals for the second-seeded Ponies (9-2-2), who advance to face Park in the section finals on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. The Wolfpack (4-9) defeated White Bear Lake in a penalty kick shootout to earn a spot in the finals.
“It’s a section semifinal and a big win,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said.
This is Stillwater’s fifth trip to the finals in the last seven seasons, a run that included three straight section titles from 2016 through 2018.
The Ponies struck early against North St. Paul, with John Wacker tapping in a throw-in that was flicked over to him on the back post by Matt Folden just 2:30 into the game.
“Getting off to a fast start was huge,” Smothers said.
The game remained tight until midway through the second half when Gora collided with Polars goalkeeper Jose Alamilla, resulting in an injury that took him out of the game.
Gora scored on a free kick just two minutes after that and that sparked a three-goal outburst from the Ponies. Folden scored on an assist from Wacker in the 64th minute and Gora scored again, this time on an assist from Sebastian Arco, to build a 4-0 lead.
“With their goalie going out, it changed the way the last 18 minutes were played,” Smothers said. “It was a fun game and kind of a bummer about the goalie going out. Up to that point, it was very competitive. I liked the way we were playing and North was doing their thing and keeping us on edge.”
It was the seventh victory in a row for the Ponies, who have outscored their opponents by a combined 23-3 during that span.
“We’ve really cranked it up and the kids deserve all of these moments right now,” Smothers said. “It’s nice to be back in a section final after last year.”
It was been an inconsistent season for the Polars (3-7-1), who upset Woodbury 1-0 in the section quarterfinals, and Smothers was not taking anything for granted.
“North has had and up-and-down year, but you could tell they were a team that was just starting to hit their stride,” Smothers said. “They were very prepared for us.
“It was a section semifinal and the type of atmosphere you want your kids to be in and they responded really well. They did a nice job defensively. North St. Paul has an excellent soccer player (Hudeyfi Mohamed) and we gave him one good luck at goal and that was kind of it. We limited their chances to score.”
Because teams were limited to conference play during an abbreviated regular season due to COVID-19, preparing for North St. Paul wasn’t easy, Smothers suggested.
“I had one video of a North St. Paul game from Sept. 8 and three of their better players weren’t even on the field,” the coach said. “We knew some of their kids from club and we watched their video and made a game plan from there.”
Goalkeeper Jake Huenink finished with 2 saves for the Ponies, recording his fourth shutout in the past seven games.
North St. Paul 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 3 — 4
St — 3:00 — John Wacker (Matt Folden)
St — 61:00 — Gora Gora (free kick)
St — 64:00 — Folden (Wacker)
St — 68:00 — Gora (Sebastian Arco)
Shots — NSP: 6; St: 25.
Corner kicks — NSP: 3; St: 1.
Fouls — NSP: 10; St: 14.
Goalie saves — NSP: Jose Alamilla 10; St: Jake Huenink 2.
