APPLE VALLEY — Digging out of a two-goal deficit in the second half, the Stillwater boys soccer team escaped with a 4-3 nonconference victory over the sixth-ranked Lightning on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Eastview High School.
It was the third straight victory to start the season for the Ponies (3-0) who are ranked fourth in the Class AAA state coaches poll.
“It was a nice win for us,” Stillwater coach Jake Smothers said.
Miki Taddess struck first for the Ponies midway through the first half, but Eastview answered just three minutes later on the first of two goals by Asher Ozuzu, one of the top players in the state.
Stillwater also started well in the second half, but the Lightning (2-1) built a 3-1 lead on goals by Nick Karam and another by Ozuzu.
“We had three really good chances to score in the first eight minutes (of the second half) and we couldn’t,” Smothers said. “Asher earned a penalty in the 49th minute and they scored and a minute later they played a ball over the top and he out-muscled everybody and we were down 3-1.”
The coach wasn’t necessarily expecting a comeback victory at that point, but his team delivered. Liam Moriera drilled a shot into the upper corner after taking a long pass from Sam Chase as the Ponies climbed within 3-2 and Taddess evened the score less than a minute later with the second of his three goals.
Taddess added the game-winner with nine minutes remaining.
“We talked about it afterwards, this is our preseason,” Smothers said. “They count, but it’s preseason and our opponents have given us three distinct challenges. Southwest was really big so dealing with their the intensity of their bigger guys and we did really well with it. Hudson treated it like it was a state final so we had to match their level and (Eastview) was dealing with the challenge of defending players the quality and size of (Ozuzo). He scored two goals and created a penalty, but we did OK.”
It was a nice confidence boost for the Ponies, who have some new faces to complement the returning players from a team that advanced to the state tournament a year ago.
“Being down 3-1 they didn’t panic or pout or snap at each other,” Smothers said. “They showed some composure and we just showed patience and with 30 minutes to go we created a bunch of goals.”
Stillwater 1 3 — 4
Eastview 1 2 — 3
St — 22:00 — Miki Taddess (Sebastian Arco)
Eas — 25:00 — Asher Ozuzu (NA)
Eas — 49:00 — Nick Karam (penalty kick)
Eas — 50:00 — Ozuzu (NA)
St — 60:00 — Liam Moriera (Sam Chase)
St — 61:00 — Taddess (unassisted)
St — 71:00 — Taddess (NA)
Stillwater 3, Hudson 1
At Oak Park Heights, three second-half goals lifted the Ponies to a 3-1 victory over Hudson in the championship game of the four-team Minnesota Cup on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Raiders (2-1), who advanced to the finals with a 2-1 semifinal victory over Rosemount, jumped in front 1-0 on a goal from Shawn Berger midway through the first half.
Stillwater didn’t get on the board until the 62nd minute when Miki Taddess scored on an assist from Garin Warner. Just three minutes later, Liam Moriera provided a 2-1 lead for the Ponies on an assist from Blaine Batchelor.
Moriera tacked on an insurance goal in the final seconds to provide a two-goal cushion.
“We learned a lot,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “We learned how to deal with the physical play and pace of play of high school soccer. A lot of these players know each other and Hudson very much gave us a match that felt more like a postseason game. We knew it would be tense, but we didn’t know it would be that intense.”
Hudson 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 3 — 3
Hud — 18:00 — Shawn Berger (Harry Ross)
St — 62:00 — Miki Taddess (Garin Warner)
St — 65:00 — Liam Moriera (Blaine Batchelor)
St — 80:00 — Moriera (unassisted)
Stillwater 1, Minneapolis Southwest 0
At Oak Park Heights, making it a memorable varsity debut, senior Liam Moriera provided the only tally to send Stillwater to a 1-0 victory over Minneapolis Southwest in the semifinals of the Minnesota Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25 at SAHS.
Moriera scored in the 18th minute after Colin Vilme earned a penalty.
“He moved the ball quickly into the attacking third and took three guys on and got clipped in the box,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “We had a really nice game and, especially in the second half, we controlled the tempo really well and created some good scoring opportunities that we just couldn’t score on.”
Minneapolis Southwest 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 0 — 1
St — 18:00 — Liam Moriera (penalty kick)
