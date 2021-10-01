ARDEN HILLS — On the heels of its first Suburban East Conference setback of the season, the Stillwater boys soccer team handed the Mustangs a 1-0 loss on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Mounds View High School.
It was the first loss of the season for Mounds View (5-1-0 SEC, 7-3-0), which holds a two-point lead over the fifth-ranked Ponies (4-1-1, 9-1-2) with just three conference games remaining.
Stillwater, which was also scheduled to play fourth-ranked East Ridge (3-1-2, 7-1-3) on Thursday, Sept. 30, snapped Mounds View’s six-game winning streak with an impressive performance on both ends of the field.
“It was a really good game,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “I think Mounds View will be in the state tournament and possibly a state finalist.”
There were concerns early for the Ponies, but they adjusted their approach defensively to record their sixth shutout in 12 games this season.
“The way we set up, we knew they liked to pass the ball around and we knew who their dangerous players were, but the thing that surprised us is that they wanted to control the ball in their attacking side of the field where in the past they wanted to control in the defending half and try to go in behind you. We had to raise our defending level and change where we were applying pressure and who was applying the pressure. It was a bit of an early adjustment we had to make.
It led to few good scoring chances for Mounds View, though Derek Dopkins came through with two big saves to help preserve the shutout, Smothers said. The junior finished with eight saves overall.
“They had a couple good looks about midway through the second half, but Derek came up with some really nice saves,” Smothers said. “He made two big ones.”
Stillwater, meanwhile, created several strong scoring chances but was unable to find the net until Mikias Taddess took a pass from Dylan Magistad and drilled a shot from outside the box.
“We just transitioned really quickly on them,” Smothers said.
It was a big relief for the Ponies, who had two goals disallowed by offsides calls and hit the crossbar on another.
“Our attack was transition-based because they play a very possession-based game,” Smother said. “We just happened to capitalize on one of the opportunities we had.”
Stillwater 0 1 — 1
Mounds View 0 0 — 0
St — 74:00 — Mikias Taddess (Dylan Magistad)
Stillwater 6, Hastings 0
At Hastings, Mikias Taddess supplied three goals in the first half to help propel the Ponies to a comfortable 6-0 nonconference victory over Hastings (3-9-1) on Saturday, Sept. 25 at McNamara Stadium.
Taddess started the scoring for the Ponies in the fifth minute and Liam De Jonge pushed the lead to 2-0 about five minutes later. Taddess then scored consecutive goals to build a four-goal cushion with 15 minutes remaining in the first half.
“They did a really nice job of coming out and scoring right away,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “Miki just keeps scoring goals.”
Senior Connor Parker, after booting six extra-point kicks for the Stillwater football team the previous night, also scored just seconds before halftime to push the lead to 5-0.
Stillwater tapped into the reserves for the second half and still extended its lead on Michael Modean’s goal midway through the second half.
Derek Dopkins and Eric Liveringhouse combined to make four saves for the Ponies.
Stillwater 5 1 — 6
Hastings 0 0 — 0
St — 5:00 — Mikias Taddess
St — 10:00 — Liam De Jong
St — 20:00 — Taddess
St — 25:00 — Taddess
St — 40:00 — Connor Parker
St — 60:00 — Michael Modean
Stillwater 11, Forest Lake 1
At Oak Park Heights, five players notched their first-ever varsity goals to lead a balanced attack for the Ponies in an 11-1 conference victory over Forest Lake on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Stillwater Area High School.
Ten players scored a goal for Stillwater, which received two goals and an assist from senior Liam De Jonge.
“We played really well,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “Coming off a loss to White Bear Lake it just wasn’t acceptable to not be able to score goals with the chances we’ve had, but early on we were terrific. We played quickly and played behind Forest Lake and got goals right away.”
The first goal didn’t come until the 30th minute, but the floodgates opened shortly thereafter while building a 5-0 halftime lead.
Logan Laier, Michael Modean, Connor Lund, Ethan Ekblad and Rohan Kumaran each scored their first varsity goals for the Ponies. Several additional players also chalked up their first varsity assists in the Forest Lake and Hastings games.
“We’re seeing a lot of players contribute and getting on the score sheet,” Smothers said. “It’s important for these players to be recognized because they could probably be a starter on 90 percent of the teams in the state.”
Forest Lake 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 5 6 — 11
St — Mikias Taddess
St — Riley Buxell
St — Sam Marshall
St — Liam De Jonge
St — Logan Laier
St — De Jonge
St — Michael Modean
St — Colin Vilme
St — Connor Lund
St — Ethan Ekblad
FL — Gavin Middendorf (Kwasi Dacruz)
St — Rohan Kumaran
