OAK PARK HEIGHTS — One bad week did not prevent the Stillwater boys soccer team from achieving one of its goals for the season.
The Ponies made the most of their opportunities down the stretch while extending their winning streak to five while blanking Cretin-Derham Hall 3-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Stillwater Area High School to win the Suburban East Conference championship.
The conference title is the fourth in the last five years for the Ponies (7-2-2), who were seeded third after the regular conference schedule was completed.
“This is something we take sseriously,” Stillwater coach Jake Smothers said. “Winning a conference championship is a primary objective for a soccer player at Stillwater and getting this first trophy under our belt is significant. This is a team that deserves to win something. I’m really impressed with their attitude and I’m happy they got to win a trophy.”
The conference tourney was added this year prior to the start of the season, largely because there was no guarantee sections would even be conducted due to COVID-19. When Stillwater lost to East Ridge 3-2 and Woodbury 4-1 back-to-back in mid-September to slip to 2-2-2, a league title appeared to be a long shot. The Ponies needed the strong finish just to finish in the top four to qualify among the top teams and they carried that momentum through the semifinals and finals.
“It was fun. I know the coaches have enjoyed it,” Smothers said.
It was also a gratifying bounce back after slipping to sixth place in the SEC a year ago.
“This season is kind of a microcosm of the growth a lot of these players have had,” Smothers said. “How do you react to three straight state championship games when you know that after a while that pool of players will eventually run out. That happened a lot faster last year than we thought when we thought we still had enough. All those struggles have become good learning experiences for them. Without the summer season as well, it’s still getting up to speed and remembering this is how varsity soccer is.”
Stillwater defeated the Raiders 4-0 on Sept. 24 and delivered another strong showing against them in the tourney finals.
Jeff Wacker opened the scoring for the Ponies in the 12th minute on an assist from Matt Folden after bouncing ball was misplayed by the goalkeeper.
“We had been putting a lot of pressure on their goalie already,” Smothers said.
Wacker scored again in the 25th minute on an assist from Carson Arco.
Arco also got into the act with just four minutes remaining after Wacker flipped a throw in to the back post where Arco knocked it in past a diving goalkeeper for a three-goal cushion.
Equally impressive for the Ponies was the shutout, their third in four games to close out the regular season. After allowing 11 goals in their first seven games this season, the Ponies have given up just one in their last four games. Jake Huenink, a former position player who took over the goalkeeping duties the last half of the season, did not face a shot on goal.
“We’ve gotten terrific defending from our group,” Smothers said. “Defending starts with front three, but (Peter) Leach and (Brady) Schmeichen in the back have done such a great job, even on set pieces and things like that. They are winning the balls in the air and getting the ball out for us. Our attacking play has been creative and forceful moving forward.”
Stillwater is scheduled to open Section 4AA play in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Cretin-Derham Hall 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 2 1 — 3
St — 12:00 — Jeff Wacker (Matt Folden)
St — 25:00 — Wacker (Carson Arco)
St — 76:00 — Arco (Wacker)
Shots — C-DH: 5; St: 22.
Corner kicks — C-DH: 1; St: 4.
Fouls — C-DH: 7; St: 13.
Goalie saves — C-DH: Adam Tauer 8; St: Jake Huenink 0.
Stillwater 1, Woodbury 0
At Woodbury, after losing to the second-seeded Royals 4-1 earlier this season, Stillwater played much better in the rematch while earning a 1-0 victory in the SEC semifinals on Friday, Oct. 2 at Woodbury High School.
Riley Buxell broke a scoreless tie in the 65th minute while drilling a shot into the net after a throw-in to provide the only scoring for the Ponies.
“He side-volleyed a bouncing ball over the goalie,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “It was a really nice shot.”
It was a deserved result, Smothers suggested.
“We were terrific against Woodbury,” Smothers said. “It was really impressive. You could tell right away they were flying and ready to go.
“It would have been really hard to swallow if we had not won it. Even after the goal, we took more shots up 1-0 than our opponent.”
It was a dramatic turnaround for team searching for some positives energy after the earlier loss to Woodbury.
“The kids were so confident, they just wanted to win,” Smothers said. “There was a little bit to make up for a 4-1 loss, but I think they just wanted to go out and prove they were the best team in the conference.”
Stillwater 0 1 — 1
Woodbury 0 0 — 0
St — 65:00 — Riley Buxell (unassisted)
